CDPR says romances won’t be focus of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty expansion won’t have a big focus on romances.

Romances were a popular part of Cyberpunk 2077’s story mode, giving players plenty of options to choose from and even impacting the ending of the game.

With Phantom Liberty approaching, fans have been excited to see what the devs have cooked up and how their established relationships will unfold, but might be a tad disappointed.

In an interview with Kotaku, the devs had revealed that the love stories from the base game will continue in some capacity, but Community Director Marcin Momot calmed expectations on Twitter.

Romances won’t be “focus” of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

During a discussion, YouTuber LegacyKillaHD was talking about romances in The Witcher and how its DLCs added new companions and romances.

“With how popular the romances and character-focused questlines were in the base game, you would assume they would continue with that in this expansion,” he said, only to be rebuked by Momot.

According to the Community Director, romances won’t be a big part of Phantom Liberty or the upcoming Patch 1.7.

“While we’ll add/change TONS of new stuff to the game along with the release of Phantom Liberty (as you noted in the tweet above), romances are not going to be part of that,” he corrected. “V’s going to be focused on the intrigue they got themselves into.”

That said, Quest Designer Pawel Sasko had previously indicated that there would be some carry-over, albeit a bit minimal.

“So we have included some connections in places where it made sense between the main game and expansion, but I don’t wanna go into detail,” he told Kotaku. “We tried to make it good. This is always our idea, you know, to just like, take care of the players that [enjoy those relationships].”

We’ll have to wait and see how this all plays out once Phantom Liberty arrives on September 26, 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.