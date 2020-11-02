The stats that prove ZywOo is CSGO's one man army - Dexerto

Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut was crowned CS:GO’s best player of 2019, and the French phenomenon has gone from strength-to-strength in 2020. But despite the young star’s efforts, Team Vitality have yet to hoist a trophy this year.

Dexerto looks at multiple factors, including how Vitality might be holding the star back from hoisting up the hardware despite his stellar play.

The team has actually made it to four different finals during 2020, but have been unable to come out on top at any of them. One thing is for sure though, ZywOo certainly doesn’t seem to be the problem. In fact, he’s one of the main reasons they’re able to get that far at all.

For example, in the Blast Premier Final against Complexity, that Vitality lost 2-1, the Frenchman dropped 80 frags across three maps, the most in the entire series out of every other player, and enough to earn a rating of 1.56.

If you look at player ratings for the tournaments where the team made it to the finals but came in second place this year, ZywOo is usually alone at the top of the rankings, while his teammates are significantly further down. A trend we see with no other successful orgs.

Few can rival his level of skill and consistency, but it might be time for his teammates on Vitality to step it up if they want to break their so-called “second-place curse.”

Statistically, ZywOo has proven to be CS:GO’s one man army for Vitality, and doesn’t show any sign of slowing dow.