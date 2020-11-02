 The stats that prove ZywOo is CSGO's one man army - Dexerto
Logo
CS:GO

The stats that prove ZywOo is CSGO’s one man army

Published: 2/Nov/2020 23:25

by Bill Cooney
ZywOo CSGO

Share

Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut was crowned CS:GO’s best player of 2019, and the French phenomenon has gone from strength-to-strength in 2020. But despite the young star’s efforts, Team Vitality have yet to hoist a trophy this year.

Dexerto looks at multiple factors, including how Vitality might be holding the star back from hoisting up the hardware despite his stellar play.

The team has actually made it to four different finals during 2020, but have been unable to come out on top at any of them. One thing is for sure though, ZywOo certainly doesn’t seem to be the problem. In fact, he’s one of the main reasons they’re able to get that far at all.

For example, in the Blast Premier Final against Complexity, that Vitality lost 2-1, the Frenchman dropped 80 frags across three maps, the most in the entire series out of every other player, and enough to earn a rating of 1.56.

If you look at player ratings for the tournaments where the team made it to the finals but came in second place this year, ZywOo is usually alone at the top of the rankings, while his teammates are significantly further down. A trend we see with no other successful orgs.

Few can rival his level of skill and consistency, but it might be time for his teammates on Vitality to step it up if they want to break their so-called “second-place curse.”

Statistically, ZywOo has proven to be CS:GO’s one man army for Vitality, and doesn’t show any sign of slowing dow.

CS:GO

Shroud clarifies comments about CS:GO “dying”

Published: 2/Nov/2020 11:43

by Connor Bennett
Twitch: Shroud/Valve

Share

shroud

Twitch star Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has clarified his thoughts on whether or not CS:GO is dying, explaining that competitive CSGO in North America is in a bit of a rough spot right now. 

As new first-person shooters have tried to make inroads into the competitive scene, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has still remained the king. Players are still flocking to play CS too, while viewers are still watching tournaments in their thousands.

However, like many esports, the game has hit a bit of a rough patch. No LAN action and a focus on tournaments in Europe has put North American teams in a pickle – with organizations like 100 Thieves pulling out and other boot camping across the globe. 

Previously, Shroud had stated that CS:GO was “undeniably dying,” but he’s now clarified those claims, relating it to the state of NA CS:GO. 

Shroud with Cloud9 at ESL Pro League Season 4 Finals
ESL
Shroud was once at the top of North American CS:GO. Now, he believes the scene is dying.

During his November 1 stream, the former CS:GO star had been warming up for a few games of Valorant when some of his chat asked if he’d play CS instead, while others asked for his opinion on the current state of the iconic FPS – specifically, if it was dying as he’d previously said. 

“Do you think CS is dying? No no no, I don’t think CS is dying, I think NA CS at a competitive level has died a little bit and that’s just fact,” shroud said before expanding on his previous comment. 

“I don’t think CS is dying by no means, I think CS is very popular still, hundred percent it is. But that’s cool, throw some words in my mouth why don’t ya. Or, maybe you didn’t throw words in my mouth, maybe I misinterpreted what I said because it is very clear the NA CS is hurting. Might not be dead, but NA CS is definitely hurting, which makes me sad, we were doing so well.”

Given that North American teams are pulling out of CS, and some pros are looking elsewhere to make their mark, shroud’s take is pretty reasonable.

He’s been critical of his former game in the past, specifically about how NA pros practice and their approach to CS, so maybe they’ll heed his advice and reinvent the wheel a little bit moving forward. 