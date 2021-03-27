Why Karrigan is FaZe Clan's last hope - Dexerto

After a two-year spell on mousesports, FaZe has reeled Danish veteran Finn ‘karrigan’ Andersen back in, and while the roster is pretty different compared to his first stint, the aim is still the same – bring home trophies.

Having taking FaZe Clan to the top of Counter-Strike, there’s no doubt the sharp-minded Karrigan has the ability to take CSGO rosters above and beyond anyone’s expectations.

Even during his early career, it was clear that the Dane had leadership skills. A mechanical prodigy, Mousesports first signed him as a star AWPer, with his time there earning the moniker of ‘CARRYgan’ – lifting team and trophy at six separate events.

Bouncing between rosters from Mousesports, Fnatic, N Faculty, Recent Gaming, and Copenhagen Wolves, he didn’t have a stable home for a long time.

At MLG Aspen, however, Karrigan kicked his journey to the top into top gear. Joining Team Dignitas’ roster as an IGL alongside Nicolai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz and Peter ‘dupreeh’ Rasmussen, he took down Fnatic in a showing for the ages.

When the roster moved over to TSM, however, things really took off. Flexing his muscles as a powerhouse IGL, Karrigan bulldozed his prior orgs with talent and finesse. He eventually joined FaZe with the goal of winning a Major with an all-star international roster.

That failed and karrigan landed back on Mousesports. With some of the best talents around, his role as IGL continued to flourish. In 2020’s online era, though, the roster floundered with no top-tier tournament wins.

Now, in 2021, he’s back, once again, with FaZe. But can karrigan raise the team to be winners once more? Only time will tell.

