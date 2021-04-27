Why Coldzera can't save FaZe - Dexerto

With DreamHack Masters Spring looming, it’s crunch time for FaZe Clan and coldzera. He was once considered one of the best CSGO players in the world, but he just hasn’t hit the same heights with FaZe lately.

Whether or not FaZe breaks out of their recent slump or just add on to the current heartache, one thing is for sure: Marcelo ‘coldzera’ David can’t carry the team all by himself, which we’ve seen proven in the past.

Read More: The biggest upsets in CSGO history

But, with Karrigan’s record for leadership and innovation, combined with the raw talent of the lineup, Dreamhack could be a watershed moment for the team.