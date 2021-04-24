The biggest upsets in CSGO history - Dexerto

CSGO is a game where even the smallest underdog can beat the reigning titan if they can hit their shots, and in this video we’ve compiled a top ten list of some of the best comebacks to ever happen.

There are so many fairy tale stories in Counter-Strike, it was tough trimming the field down to just 10 but rest assured they’re some of the very best moments the esport has to offer.

From Ninjas in Pyjamas stunning loss to Vega Squadron at the 2016 ELEAGUE Major Qualifiers, to Kinguin’s out of nowhere win against the legendary Virtus.plow in 2015, and more, these highlights should bring back some serious memories for those who witnessed them live.

