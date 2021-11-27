“We Won’t Stop, Astralis Are Going TO THE TOP!” Lucky BLAST CSGO Interview

Astralis veterans gla1ve and Xyp9x as well as new stars Lucky, k0nfig, and blameF knocked out FaZe Clan from the 2021 BLAST Premier Fall Final.

After three maps, they sent Karrigan, Olofmeister, broky, rain, and Twistzz home, as they look ahead to face the winner of Heroic and Liquid on November 27.

Lucky said after the match the Danish squad had new energy lately, and were feeling good headed into the penultimate day of the tournament. He added that he’d rather face Team Liquid when it came down to them or Heroic as well, following their matchup on Nov. 27.