Top 10 moments from CSGO's tricksy Hobbit - Dexerto

Abay ‘Hobbit’ Khassenov has endured a rollercoaster Counter-Strike career. From Major winner to second-tier obscurity — and back to the top again — the Gambit Rifler has seen it all!

The player has always had ice in his veins, alongside a huge brain and impeccable aim. Eventually all but disappearing from top-tier CS, the player is back on form yet again. We’ve picked out the top 10 moments from the Kazakhstani star’s career.

Check out the full video above to find out just where each of these ranks alongside these monumental showings listed below:

Clutch Aces

One of Hobbit’s first, and most clutch aces as a professional player saw the big brain dominate against Singularity all the way back in 2017, obliterating them like dominoes.

Explosive clutches

At IEM Katowice 2021, against Evil Geniuses, Hobbit and Gambit’s miracle run saw a death-defying, quick-witted performance from the player, utilizing all the tools in his arsenal to take the opposition down.

Overtime plays against rivals

At PGL Krakow 2017, a phenomenal display that he described as one of the most stressful of his career, flashbangs and landing sprays against a down and out Egor ‘flamie’ Vasilev, and Denis ‘electronic’ Sharipov will go down as one play for the history books.

One for the history books

Perfectly executed, this moment at 2017’s PGL Major helped hobbit secure a title. Destroying his opposition with lightning-fast reflexes, the Gambit star nabbed his team the round in monumental fashion, as this legendary moment continues to be remembered for all the right reasons.

