suNny parts ways with ENCE CSGO as org looks to rebuild in 2021 - Dexerto

suNny parts ways with ENCE CSGO as org looks to rebuild in 2021

Published: 22/Dec/2020 17:58

by Bill Cooney
CSGO professional Miikka ‘suNny’ Kemppi announced on Twitter he had come to an agreement with ENCE that allows him to search for a new team heading into 2021.

Finish esports org ENCE has had a bit of a rough go as of late, losing Jere ‘sergej’ Salo after the 18-year-old opted to leave to serve his required military conscription in Finland instead of continuing to play.

It seems like sergej wasn’t the only one looking to get out and make a change, as suNny announced on December 22 that he had come to an agreement with the org to look for a new home in 2021.

“ENCE and I have come to an agreement that I am allowed to search a new team for 2021,” SuNny wrote on Twitter. “Please contact me or ENCE’s gm [willkey] since I don’t have an agent. There is talks going on, but nothing has been decided yet. Thanks for the support!”

So, while technically still signed on the roster, the higher-ups have now given the 26-year-old free reigns to look for a new team, though there doesn’t seem to be any of the drama that came along with sergej’s departure.

Fortnite

Pro players argue over Fortnite vs CSGO vs Valorant: Which is more skillful?

Published: 22/Dec/2020 16:24 Updated: 22/Dec/2020 16:47

by Lauren Bergin
Valorant Fortnite Aim
Riot Games, Epic Games

Nitr0 ZexRow

Possibly the best bait of 2020, a tweet from TSM Fortnite star Anthony ‘ZexRow’ Colandro has enraged Valorant and CSGO players alike. 

It’s no secret that professional players across all game genres love a bit of trash talk. In fact, this year at the Dexerto Awards we even had an award for the Trash Talker of the Year!

This performance from pro Fornite player ZexRow is one that we’d definitely have included in our lists had he tweeted a few weeks earlier. A single tweet from the TSM star has managed to send Valorant and CSGO fans and players into a ravenous circle of flaming and keyboard aggression.

What did he say that was so controversial though? Well, the answer is pretty simple, he compared the skill needed in the three games and Fortnite came out on top, in his opinion.

INSTAGRAM - TSMThe 20-year-old Battle Royale king has managed to stir the pot this time…

ZexRow slams CSGO and Valorant

In a tweet from December 19, the 20-year-old decided that attacking the skills required to play both CSGO and Valorant would be the best way to end 2020 with a bang.

Stating that “Fortnite requires more aim than Valorant and CS,” the tweet lit the flames heralding the Valorant and CSGO armies to descend. With over 480 comments and 7.5k likes, it’s safe to say that ZexRow succeeded in stirring the pot.

To add fuel to the already scorching bonfire, he then went on to state in a response tweet that there’s “no way CS players have this big of egos to think it isn’t 80% crosshair placement.”

Valorant and CSGO pros react

Not only has the Tweet received a whole host of angry responses from casual Valorant and CSGO players, but the professional community has decided to weigh in on ZexRow’s spicy comment.

A simple gif response from 100 Thieves Valorant legend nitr0, part of the squad that dominated First Strike: NA said exactly what fans were thinking. A picture, after all, says a thousand words.

Going one step further, professional CS:GO player Ethan ‘Ethan’ Arnold of Evil Genius quote tweeted ZexRow’s original statement and replied that the incident “proves that if you say something stupid enough, you’ll get a bunch of Twitter interactions.”

The Fornite prodigy has continued to troll on his Twitter, sharing videos arguing his case as well as stating that he “went on CS and it feels like I’m ice skating.”

Pro player drama can always be fun, but it’s an especially cheeky way to round off a particularly brutal 2020 as it’s got fans so worked up, on both sides.