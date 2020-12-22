suNny parts ways with ENCE CSGO as org looks to rebuild in 2021 - Dexerto

CSGO professional Miikka ‘suNny’ Kemppi announced on Twitter he had come to an agreement with ENCE that allows him to search for a new team heading into 2021.

Finish esports org ENCE has had a bit of a rough go as of late, losing Jere ‘sergej’ Salo after the 18-year-old opted to leave to serve his required military conscription in Finland instead of continuing to play.

It seems like sergej wasn’t the only one looking to get out and make a change, as suNny announced on December 22 that he had come to an agreement with the org to look for a new home in 2021.

“ENCE and I have come to an agreement that I am allowed to search a new team for 2021,” SuNny wrote on Twitter. “Please contact me or ENCE’s gm [willkey] since I don’t have an agent. There is talks going on, but nothing has been decided yet. Thanks for the support!”

So, while technically still signed on the roster, the higher-ups have now given the 26-year-old free reigns to look for a new team, though there doesn’t seem to be any of the drama that came along with sergej’s departure.

