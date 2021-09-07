Sources: coldzera poised to join Complexity

FaZe Clan’s benched player Marcelo ‘coldzera’ David is on the brink of joining Complexity, multiple sources have confirmed to Dexerto, ge and 1pv.fr. An official announcement is forthcoming.

The Brazilian star will fill the slot of injured star player Kristian ‘⁠k0nfig⁠’ Wienecke, who recently had to undergo surgery on a broken wrist after a freak accident at an airport.

K0nfig is expected to be out of action for several more weeks, with the exact timeline for his recovery still unknown. He revealed in August that he would have to wear a cast for “four to six months” after undergoing surgery and then start “some training to get back on track.”

Niels Christian ’NaToSaphiX⁠’ Sillassen will play out the remainder of ESL Pro League Season 14 for Complexity as a stand-in, with the team scheduled to face Vitality in the tournament’s Round of 12.

Coldzera is expected to make his Complexity debut in the BLAST Premier Fall Groups against his former team of FaZe on September 24.

A new chance

Coldzera, who was named the best player in the world in 2016 and 2017, will be hoping to get his career back on track after being benched by FaZe in June following a run of poor results.

He told the GGCast podcast in August that he had got “carried away” by his friendship with Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač when he decided to join FaZe in September 2019. The Bosnian star quit the team a year later to sign with G2 Esports, leaving coldzera in a difficult situation and with the task of rebuilding the squad.

Coldzera also said that he had received “seven or eight offers” since being benched and that he would be more careful with the choice of his next project.

Contacted by Dexerto, Complexity declined to comment.