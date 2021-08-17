Complexity’s k0nfig to miss ESL Pro League Season 14 with broken wrist

Complexity CSGO pro Kristian ‘k0nfig’ Wienecke has announced he’d broken his wrist in a freak accident at an airport. As a result, he could miss the entirety of ESL Pro League Season 14.

The 24-year-old was gearing up to help lead Complexity through their Group B ESL matches, starting August 21, but now it doesn’t look like he’ll be able to play at all.

On Tuesday, August 17 k0nfig announced he’d broken and dislocated his right wrist while walking through an airport recently.

Now, out of nowhere, he’ll be out for the next several weeks right as ESL group stages are starting.

Advertisement

K0nfig confirms CSGO injury setback

“My wrist is broken and dislocated. I will have surgery tomorrow morning at 7:30,” k0nfig announced.

“I will have to wear a cast for about 4-6 weeks and then some training to get back on track.”

this have really affected me and i feel awful just to talk about it, but lets pray for a good surgery and swift recovery. I do not wish this for my worst enemy. — Kristian Wienecke (@k0nfigCS) August 17, 2021

As mentioned, Group B of ESL Pro League Season 14 starts play on August 21. Unless k0nfig plans on playing with a cast, this news most likely means he’ll miss most if not all of these matches.

Read More: Tarik explains why CSGO is to blame for pro players moving to Valorant

Amazingly, k0nfig apparently didn’t know he had broken his wrist at first and played a few practice matches without even knowing. So, how did it happen? It’s so random it seems like it literally could have happened to anyone.

Advertisement

“I was walking and looked at my phone in an airport and slipped in water on the floor, fell and slammed my hand into a handrail which caused the wrist to shatter,” the Dane explained. “Absolutely sounds like a lie and I can’t believe that it even is reality.”

I went to Serbia and got it checked but they didnt notice the shattered wrist, so i still played a few praccs with the team. Still managed to dominate some teams with a broken wrist btw 😉 #42 f***** — Kristian Wienecke (@k0nfigCS) August 17, 2021

Who’s taking k0nfig’s place?

This begs the question — who could Complexity bring in to fill in for k0nfig as he heals up? Luckily for us, the org has already announced his replacement: fellow Danish CSGO pro Niels Christian ‘NaToSaphiX’ Sillassen.

What remains to be seen though is if Complexity will be able to overcome losing one of their star players. Fellow teams in their group like Virtus.pro, OG, and G2, are all chomping at the bit to make the playoffs. Out of the blue, Group B has just gotten a lot more interesting.