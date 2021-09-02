CSGO star dev1ce breaks monitor during tournament out of frustration

CSGO legend Nicolai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz took out his frustration on an innocent monitor during an ESL Pro League match against Entropiq.

Closing out a match in Counter-Strike can be a bit of an emotional rollercoaster for the team in front. No one likes having a lead vanish before their eyes, but that’s what was happening on September 2 when Ninjas in Pajamas took on Entropiq.

Despite being down 13-10 the Czech team stayed in the fight, being a bit of a thorn in the side of NiP.

After dev1ce managed to score four consecutive frags with some incredible plays, it looked like his team was going to take a commanding round lead.

That was until Vladislav ‘Krad’ Kravchenko took him out resulting in Entropiq defusing the bomb, much to the chagrin of the Danish superstar who did so much to help his team.

dev1ce smashes a device

Even after getting pat on his back for his efforts, Reedtz wasn’t having any of it and proceeded to pound his monitor with his fist.

Now, to be fair, it wasn’t the most aggressive hit you will ever see, but may have been enough to pause the game as his monitor appeared to be malfunctioning and the pro even started rubbing his hand after impact.

“We do have a technical timeout so you guys can speculate as to why that might be the case,” the caster explained.

Luckily, the match continued shortly thereafter with NiP clutching out the win, but clearly the CSGO star wasn’t too happy with how the round ended up going, especially given his efforts to get the ace.

The condition of the monitor remains unknown. Maybe if we get lucky, dev1ce will sign it and auction it off.