FaZe Clan drops Valorant Game Changers team after six months

FaZe has dropped its Valorant Game Changers roster just six months after announcing it to the world. On March 7, 2023, FaZe Clan announced the signing of the free agent roster hamboigas, which consisted of Diane ‘di^’ Tran, Madison ‘Maddie’ Mann, Jenifer ‘refinnej’ Le, Emma ‘sHMeaty’ Choe and Vannesa ‘panini’ Emory.

The roster was a mix of former CS:GO veterans and young players who got their start in professional Valorant.

Over the course of their six months with FaZe Clan, the Game Changers squad did not win any trophies. However, the squad did manage to qualify for the North American Game Changers main event Series 1 and Series 2. The team managed a first-round exit at Series 1 and a second-round exit at Series 2.

The NA Game Changers Series 3 event is set to start in just over two weeks. Some of the roster is sticking together and is planning to compete at the event under the name ‘homeless.’

FaZe is seemingly out of Valorant after dropping Game Changers team

While the organization has not announced its exit from the Riot Games’ esport, FaZe does not have any pro players signed to its brand at the moment.

FaZe dropped its male roster on July 24, about a month after the squad placed fifth-sixth at the North American Challengers playoffs and missed their chance to play in the Americas Ascension tournament.

FaZe is not the only organization with a slot in the NA Challengers League that doesn’t have a team at the moment, as TSM also dropped its squad shortly after the competition ended and has not signed anyone as of writing.

The North American Gaming and lifestyle company has not fared well recently behind the scenes, as it fired its CEO on September 10 and is facing potential delisting from the NASDAQ.

The NA Challengers League is set to start up competition in early 2024, and whether FaZe Clan will be a part of the league remains to be seen.