S1mple: “We Just Played AWFUL vs Team Liquid” | BLAST CSGO Interview

Team Liquid pulled off a shock upset over NAVI in the first round of the BLAST Premier CSGO World Final and S1mple was not thrilled with the result.

S1mple, b1t, electronic, boombl4, and Perfecto couldn’t pull out the win against Stewie2k, Grim, FalleN, Naf, and EliGE of Team Liquid on Day 1 of the BLAST World Finals.

The face of NAVI joined Dexerto after the game to discuss the PGL Major and BLAST Fall Final winners’ chances in the rest of the year-end Counter-Strike tournament.

Discover More: Stewie2k: “People Hate Me Again… I Use That as FUEL!” | Road to BLAST CSGO World Final