Rain: “We know how to counter BIG” | BLAST Premier interview

FaZe’s Håvard ‘rain’ Nygaard spoke to Dexerto after the 2-0 win over BIG about the match against the German side and the upcoming series against Astralis.

FaZe put on a show on their return to action in front of a crowd as they dispatched BIG to set up a match against hometown favorites Astralis in the second round of the lower bracket.

After the match, Dexerto caught up with rain to discuss the victory against BIG and whether or not the players felt the pressure to perform after the early exit at the Major.

The Norwegian player, who put in a series-high 1.40 HLTV rating, also commented on Finn ‘karrigan’ Andersen hilariously walking on stage wearing a Batman mask.