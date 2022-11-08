Power outage interrupts IEM Rio CSGO Major match

Based in Lisbon, Luís Mira is Dexerto's Esports Editor and he brings more than a decade of experience covering esports and traditional sports to the team. Contact: [email protected]

A power outage at Riocentro has delayed the IEM Rio Major’s Legends Stage match between MOUZ and ENCE.

ENCE were leading 5-1 on the second map of the best-of-three series when several lights went out at Riocentro, the venue of the first two stages of the Major.

The tournament’s official stream and the match feed provided to broadcast partners were suddenly interrupted, leaving viewers at home confused as to what had happened inside the arena. Although the broadcast computers and the network were down, “most of the lights and screens” at the arena were still on, according to Brazilian reporter Roque Marques.

ESL said that “a local district wide outage” was responsible for the temporary loss of power. After almost an hour, ESL was able to restore power and get the stream up and running once again, with the match resuming shortly afterward.

This is the first of three matches that will take place on November 8, the final day of the Legends Stage. The other two will pit NAVI against BIG, and Team Liquid against Spirit. After a day’s break, the Major will resume on November 10 with the Champions Stage, live from the Jeunesse Arena.

