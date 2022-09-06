IEM Rio Major 2022: Format, schedule, all teams qualified

The Rio Major is finally happening. After being delayed two years ago, the IEM Rio Major 2022 will finally bring Counter-Strike’s biggest stage to Brazil. Keep up with the action here with all the pre-event details, including the format, schedule, and qualified teams.

Come to Brazil, they said. Now Counter-Strike’s best is doing just that. The IEM Rio Major 2022 brings the peak of the game’s competition to the CS:GO-loving nation with a $1 million prize purse and the illustrious title on offer.

After being canceled in 2020, Valve and ESL have followed through on their promise to bring the biggest stage to Rio in 2022 as 24 of the world’s best Counter-Strike teams fight it out.

With action just around the corner, keep up with all the IEM Rio Major 2022 pre-event info right here including the format and who’s qualified.

IEM Rio Major 2022: Streams

Being an ESL-run event, the IEM Rio Major 2022 will be streamed on all ESL CSGO Twitch channels. If you can’t find the game you want on the main stream, be sure to check out the B and C streams ⁠— all of which have been embedded below.

Miss a game? Catch up with VODs on the ESL Archives YouTube channel.

Main stream

B stream

C stream

IEM Rio Major 2022: Format & schedule

The IEM Rio Major 2022 is planned to take place on October 31 to November 13, 2022. It will be split into three different stages: Challengers, Legends, and Champions. This is akin to formats used in past Majors.

Challengers and Legends works on a five-game swiss format, where teams need to win three of their five outings to qualify for the next stage. Lose three games and you’re eliminated.

The Champions Stage is do-or-die though as the top eight teams fight through a single-elimination bracket to cement their place in Counter-Strike history. With $1 million on the line, the winner will be walking away with a decent chunk of change ⁠— and a slot at IEM Katowice 2023.

We will update this section with the full IEM Rio Major 2022 schedule once it’s confirmed.

Stephanie Lindgren for PGL FaZe Clan took home the last CS:GO Major in Antwerp earlier in 2022.

IEM Rio Major 2022: All qualified teams

24 teams will qualify for the IEM Rio Major 2022, being split into the three different stages.

The cream of the crop from Europe and America will make it into the top Legends Stage ⁠— straight into the Top 16. The next eight will filter into Challengers Stage, while the final eight will have to fight their way from the bottom as Contenders.

Most of the spots at the IEM Rio Major are being dished out to European and CIS squads, although a number of North American, LATAM, and Asian teams will have their chance in the spotlight too.

You can find the full slot breakdown for the IEM Rio Major 2022 below, and we’ll keep you posted with updated teams as they qualify.

Legends teams

Team Region Players TBD Europe TBD TBD Europe TBD TBD Europe TBD TBD Europe TBD TBD Europe TBD TBD Europe TBD TBD Europe TBD TBD Americas TBD

Challengers teams

Team Region Players TBD Europe TBD TBD Europe TBD TBD Europe TBD TBD Europe TBD TBD Europe TBD TBD Europe TBD TBD Americas TBD TBD Americas TBD

Contenders teams