Pop Flash: “NIP Set Dev1ce Up to FAIL!” BLAST CSGO World Final Review

In the aftermath of the BLAST Premier World Final, Dexerto’s Pop Flash are breaking down the big talking points, including Nicolai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz’s place on Ninjas in Pyjamas and how the team is being set up for failure.

With NAVI reclaiming their throne once again at the BLAST Premier World Final 2021 ⁠— albeit with a mega lower-bracket run ⁠— teams are shuffling ahead of the 2022 season. Vitality, Complexity, and more are looking at roster changes.

However, on Dexerto’s Pop Flash, the big talking point is the rumors dev1ce is looking for a potential return to Astralis. Richard Lewis, Auguste ‘Semmler’ Massonnat, and Duncan ‘Thorin’ Shields sit down to talk about NIP’s future, their failings, and why Astralis won’t take him back.

