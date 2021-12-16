Nafany reveals why he screams so loud! | BLAST Premier CSGO World Final

Gambit’s Vladislav ‘nafany’ Gorshkov has been really vocal on the BLAST Premier World Finals stage, pumping up his team on their way to the upper semis.

The CIS demons pulled through against Team Liquid, who had nothing to lose. The series was a slugfest at the start but Gambit would soon close out the best-of-three in convincing fashion.

We’ve seen plenty of emotion shown at the World Final so far. And as long as Gambit are in the running for the $500,000 1st-place prize, you can be sure Nafany will remain one of the loudest voices on and off the server.

