Sentinels announce Valorant showmatch against Moist x Shopify

Sentinels did not qualify for any international tournaments in the 2023 seeason.

Sentinels have confirmed that it is facing off in a showmatch this offseason against Moist x Shopify Rebellion.

Sentinels have confirmed Ludwig Ahgren’s accidental leak from earlier this month and are set to play Moist x Shopify on October 23.

The Moist Esports co-owner accidentally let loose that Sentinels would be the follow-up to Cloud9 in his Valorant off-season showmatch circuit on an October 3 live stream. According to the announcement, there will not be a gimmick format, like the Cloud9 match, and instead, the event will have prize money on the line for each map in the best-of-three series.

The bounty for each map will be given out by Ludwig and Sentinels CEO Rob Moore. The total prize month up for grabs is $5,000.

The tournament will showcase Sentinels’ 2024 VCT season lineup with new signing, Mouhamed ‘johnqt’ Ouarid. Fans of the teams will also be able to purchase tickets for the event through the Sentinels fan club SEN Society, as it is taking place at the Sentinels’ offices.

Sentinels confirm showmatch against MxS

The match will be hosted by Sentinels content creator and former CS:GO pro Tarik ‘tarik’ Celik and Ludwig. Fans should be able to watch the matches on tarik’s Twitch channel.

Sentinels Sentinels signed johnqt earlier in this off-season.

People who purchase tickets will also be able to meet and greet players during the event, according to a press release.

The matchup will be Sentinels first since the season ended for them back in July during the Americas Last Chance Qualifier. MxS, on the other hand, have already been participating in off-season events like their previous showmatch hosted by Red Bull and the For Those Who Dare tournament qualifiers.

Against C9, MxS lost their first game with the gimmick format and then lost 2-0 in their normal rules series.