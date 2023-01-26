Ludwig hints at recruiting Valorant team for Moist Esports

Popular content creator Ludwig Ahgren has suggested that Moist Esports could enter Valorant after joining the organization as a co-owner.

Ludwig was announced on January 25 as a new co-owner in Moist Esports, an organization founded in 2021 by streamer and YouTuber Charles ‘MoistCr1TiKal’ White that competes in several esports titles, including Apex Legends, Apex Legends, Super Smash Bros., and Rocket League.

In a video posted to Mogul Mail’s YouTube channel after the announcement, Ludwig outlined the reasons for entering esports at a time of great economic uncertainty and when major companies in tech, gaming and esports are laying off staff and scaling down operations.

Ludwig mentioned his love for esports, stating that his “ideal Sunday” consists of playing chess on his main monitor while he watches esports matches and football on his other monitors. And he also shared his respect for MoistCr1TiKal, who has made Moist Esports his passion project, even though the organization keeps running in the red at about six figures a month.

“I believe in Charlie,” Ludwig says. “He is a guy who I look up to. I like working with him, and an opportunity to work with him, even if it requires burning a lot of money, is one worth taking.”

While it remains unclear what Ludwig’s role as a co-owner will entail or what this move will mean for Moist Esports’ future plans, the content creator has said that the organization could expand into other titles, even ones in which MoistCr1TiKal hasn’t been much involved.

“As a part of me joining as a co-owner of Moist, I technically get to brand certain verticals, certain esports that I like and that Charlie is maybe not as big a fan of, the way I want to.

“If I were to get a Valorant team or maybe if I were to make a robust Melee roster in addition to moky, I could name it something I want to.”

Ludwig has long been a fan of Valorant. In addition to playing the game on his stream, he recently co-organized two tournaments, the Lil Bro Cup and the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational, with Tarik ‘tarik’ Celik.

The latter event, held in Los Angeles, was part of Riot Games’ off-season circuit and included four teams (Sentinels, T1, The Guard, and TSM). It had a peak viewership of almost 200,000 spectators, according to Esports Charts.