Moist Esports enter Valorant with BreakThru NA Challengers roster

Moist Esports have entered competitive Valorant by signing the NA Challengers team BreakThru, co-owner Ludwig Ahgren announced on Tarik ‘tarik’ Celik’s stream.

Moist Esports are officially jumping into Valorant esports as the organization is signing the BreakThru roster, according to co-owner Ludwig. The content creator appeared on tarik’s stream while he was co-streaming VCT LOCK//IN and dropped the news after a report had come out linking Moist Esports with the NA Challengers squad.

BreakThru currently sits near the bottom of their group in NA Challengers with a 1-1 record. The team features former Ghost Gaming and FaZe Clan players and is coached by ex-Vitality coach Tanishq ‘Tanizhq’ Sabharwal.

Moist Esports enter Valorant with BreakThru

Ludwig had teased the idea of getting into Riot Games’ esport since joining Moist Esports in January as a co-owner. The North American Valorant community kept asking the creator about his Valorant plans after fellow content creator Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang signed his own team, which also qualified for NA Challengers.

Ludwig and tarik ran a Valorant tournament in Los Angeles during the offseason, the Ludwig x Tarik Valorant Invitational, which featured four teams, including two VCT partners (Sentinels and T1).

With the signing of the BreakThru roster, Moist Esports now compete in Apex Legends, Rocket League, Guilty Gear Strive, Super Smash Bros. and Valorant.

Moist Esports’ team will make its first appearance for the organization on February 27 in their Challengers match against Turtle Troop.

Moist Esports’ Valorant roster: