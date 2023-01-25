Ludwig partners with MoistCr1TiKal as co-owner of Moist Esports

Moist Esports has announced that popular content creator Ludwig Ahgren has joined the organization as a co-owner.

Moist Esports has another content creator joining its ownership circle, the organization announced on Twitter through a video featuring Ludwig and Charles ‘MoistCr1TiKal’ White. The organization was founded in 2021 by MoistCr1TiKal and has a strong presence in the Apex Legends, Rocket League, Guilty Gear Strive and Super Smash Bros. scenes.

Ludwig will join an ownership group consisting of MoistCr1TiKal and Matt ‘SuperSpicyMatt‘ Phillips.

Ludwig announced as co-owner of Moist Esports

In the announcement video, Ludwig is seen talking about how esports organizations struggle to make money and rely on venture capital funding and crypto sponsorships to survive. Then MoistCr1TiKal arrives to show off the various trophies his esports team has won in Rocket League and Smash.

Article continues after ad

Ludwig points out that Moist Esports must be burning a lot of money to win that many trophies, to which MoistCr1TiKal says that Ludwig has some money to burn since signing an exclusivity contract with YouTube in 2021.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

MoistCr1TiKal confirmed in 2022 that he loses roughly six figures a month on Moist Esports as the organization was still no longer near profitability.

MoistCr1TiKal and Ludwig have collaborated on content in the past, and Ludwig has been a part of the Super Smash Bros. Esports scene since his early days as a content creator, competitor and occasional caster. Moist Esports launched initially with Super Smash Bros. as its flagship esport, signing Kolawole ‘Kola’ Aideyan as its first pro player.

Article continues after ad

Ludwig has also stepped into event hosting in esports, organizing in October the Ludwig Smash Invitational: Ultimate and earlier this month the Ludwig x Tarik Valorant Invitational.

This move by MoistCr1TiKal and Ludwig seems to be a part of a trend of content creators creating their own esports teams with funds from their content creation efforts. Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang, another content creator and member of the creator group OfflineTV, recently signed his own Valorant team, which has qualified for the North American Challengers League.