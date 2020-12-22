Logo
Jkaem reportedly set to relink with ex-100 Thieves teammates at Extremum

22/Dec/2020 4:49

by Isaac McIntyre
Jkaem plays for 100 Thieves at ESL.
ESL

100 Thieves

Joakim ‘jkaem’ Myrbostad is reportedly eyeing a reunion with his former 100 Thieves teammates AZR, Liazz, and Gratisfaction, as the Oceanic CSGO core prepares to ink a team deal with Russian org Extremum.

The Norwegian veteran has been playing for Apeks since leaving 100 Thieves, but has reportedly been eager to re-link with his former teammates.

The team, including its Oceanic core, was cut loose in November, after joining 100 Thieves from Renegades in late 2019. Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag’s esports organization made the call to depart CSGO again after just eight months across 2020, leaving the squad orgless.

Many expected the 100 Thieves roster to go their separate ways following the split. Jkaem returned to Norway, while Jay “Liazz” Tregillgas has been heavily linked with a move to Gen.G.

Four of the five roster members may be relinking at Extremum, however, according to new reports from DBLTap. Only Justin “jks” Savage, who joined Complexity, will not be rejoining the squad under the Russian org’s fledgling banner.

ESL
jkaem and his Oceanic teammates spent a year playing for 100 Thieves.

The lineup’s Oceanic core and jkaem have played together with multiple organizations over the past two years. Renegades was their first home, with Sean “Gratisfaction” Kaiwai  and Liazz joining from Grayhound Gaming and ORDER respectively in late 2018.

The squad then made back-to-back Major finals in 2019, finishing 5th-8th in Katowice before an even loftier 3rd-4th finish ⁠— and a $70k payday ⁠— in Berlin six months later.

100 Thieves scooped up the OCE team soon after, and recorded a seventh-place run at the ESL Pro League Season 10 Finals. Those same results couldn’t be replicated in the online era, however, with third at DreamHack their best finish.

The team has been together since their Renegades days.
StarLadder
The team has been together since their early Renegades days in 2018.

If the rumors prove true, this pickup will be a big win for Extremum. Little is known about the Russian org, which is helmed by business development manager Emir Udvincic.

The roster is expected to compete in Europe starting from 2021. If all three OCE stars and jkaem join the lineup, they will need just one more player to round out the team ⁠— possibly a Russian player to keep with the organization’s eastern roots.

Extremum is currently active in Dota 2 esports with a Baltic roster.

Neymar hyped up after insane 1v3 clutch vs CSGO stars Zywoo & shox

21/Dec/2020 23:35

by Albert Petrosyan
Neymar - Twitch / ESL

Neymar ZywOo

Superstar footballer and avid gamer, Neymar, pulled off an incredible 1v3 pistol clutch vs ZywOo and shox in CS:GO, getting the entire lobby up on their feet in excitement.

With the current global situation forcing professional athletes to stay home, many of them have turned to gaming and live-streaming in their free time, including the likes of Neymar, whose been grinding CS:GO when he’s not practicing or playing for Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil.

During one of his recent broadcasts, he was matched up against a pretty star-studded team – featuring two of the biggest names in CS:GO, ZywOo and Shox, both of whom play for Team Vitality in Paris, where the Brazilian also plays professionally.

With the first round underway and everyone using pistols, Neymar found himself in a difficult situation, having to defend the bomb while ZywOo, Shox, and Gotaga were all still alive on the other team.

Somehow, someway, the PSG star took down all three enemy players to improbably win the round. Even after his teammate went down and left him in seemingly impossible circumstances, he pistoled down both Gotaga and shox to finish things off, jumping up in excitement after the final kill.

While his teammates were cheering him on, even those on the enemy team were hyped up for Neymar’s clutch, laughing about it in the in-game chat.

Funnily enough, that wasn’t the only wow moment of the match for Neymar; with his squad up 10-4, he victimized ZyWoo again, this time in humiliating fashion – sneaking up behind the Frenchman and slicing him up with a knife.

Luckily, fans were able to see all of this from Neymar’s POV, including his awesome reactions to both moments. If it happened a couple of weeks ago, when his Twitch account was suspended, maybe we don’t get to watch all of this action unfold.

The temporary ban was issued after Neymar had accidentally leaked his Brazilian teammate Richarlison’s personal phone number.

Because the VoD of that stream never got deleted, Twitch had no choice but to push the punishment through, despite there being several weeks between the two incidents.