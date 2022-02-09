How to watch IEM Katowice 2022: stream, schedule, teams

IEM Katowice 2022 is the first major Counter-Strike event in 2022, with 24 teams flying into Poland to do battle at the famed Spodek Arena. Here’s what you need to know about the event, including how to watch, the schedule and results, and the teams participating.
- IEM Katowice 2022 returns on February 15
- 24 teams will take part with a share of $1 million on the line
- Major champions NAVI line up as favorites
IEM Katowice might not be a major, but it’s still one of Counter-Strike’s biggest events. Returning to Poland again for 2022, 24 teams will duke it out for a share of $1 million — including $400,000 for the winners.
All the big names are here, and the action will be intense. Here’s what you need to know about IEM Katowice 2022, including the latest schedule and results, the teams participating, and how you can watch it.
IEM Katowice 2022: streams
Like all IEM CS:GO events, you can keep track of IEM Katowice 2022 by watching ESL’s official Twitch stream. We have embedded it below for your convenience, as well as the second and third broadcasts which will be used when multiple games are going on at the same time.
Miss a game? Catch up with VODs on the ESL YouTube channel.
Main stream
B stream
C stream
IEM Katowice 2022: schedule & results
Play-Ins: February 15 — February 16
Day 1: February 15
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Upper Bracket Round 1
|NiP vs Wisla Krakow
|2AM
|5AM
|10AM
|Upper Bracket Round 1
|CPH Flames vs Fnatic
|2AM
|5AM
|10AM
|Upper Bracket Round 1
|GODSENT vs MOUZ
|2AM
|5AM
|10AM
|Upper Bracket Round 1
|Sprout vs FaZe Clan
|3:15AM
|6:15AM
|11:15AM
|Upper Bracket Round 1
|OG vs Renegades
|3:40AM
|6:40AM
|11:40AM
|Upper Bracket Round 1
|ENCE vs Entropiq
|3:40AM
|6:40AM
|11:40AM
|Upper Bracket Round 1
|Complexity vs BIG
|4:30AM
|7:30AM
|12:30PM
|Upper Bracket Round 1
|Astralis vs MIBR
|5:20AM
|8:20AM
|1:20PM
|Upper Bracket Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|5:45AM
|8:45AM
|1:45PM
|Upper Bracket Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|5:45AM
|8:45AM
|1:45PM
|Upper Bracket Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|7AM
|10AM
|3PM
|Upper Bracket Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|7AM
|10AM
|3PM
|Lower Bracket Round 1
|TBD vs TBD
|9:15AM
|12:15PM
|5:15PM
|Lower Bracket Round 1
|TBD vs TBD
|9:15AM
|12:15PM
|5:15PM
|Lower Bracket Round 1
|TBD vs TBD
|10:45AM
|1:45PM
|6:45PM
|Lower Bracket Round 1
|TBD vs TBD
|10:45AM
|1:45PM
|6:45PM
Day 2: February 16
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Lower Bracket Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|3:30AM
|6:30AM
|11:30AM
|Lower Bracket Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|3:30AM
|6:30AM
|11:30AM
|Lower Bracket Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|7AM
|10AM
|3PM
|Lower Bracket Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|7AM
|10AM
|3PM
Group Stage: February 17 — February 20
Day 1: February 17
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Group A Upper Bracket Round 1
|Heroic vs TBD
|3:30AM
|6:30AM
|11:30AM
|Group A Upper Bracket Round 1
|Virtus.pro vs TBD
|3:30AM
|6:30AM
|11:30AM
|Group A Upper Bracket Round 1
|Vitality vs TBD
|7AM
|10AM
|3PM
|Group A Upper Bracket Round 1
|Gambit vs TBD
|7AM
|10AM
|3PM
|Group B Upper Bracket Round 1
|FURIA vs TBD
|10:30AM
|1:30PM
|6:30PM
|Group B Upper Bracket Round 1
|Liquid vs TBD
|10:30AM
|1:30PM
|6:30PM
Day 2: February 18
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Group B Upper Bracket Round 1
|NAVI vs TBD
|3:30AM
|6:30AM
|11:30AM
|Group B Upper Bracket Round 1
|G2 Esports vs TBD
|3:30AM
|6:30AM
|11:30AM
Day 3: February 19
Schedule TBA.
Day 4: February 20
Schedule TBA.
Playoffs: February 25 — February 27
Schedule TBA.
IEM Katowice 2022: Teams
24 teams will descend on the Spodek for IEM Katowice 2022. They are split into two seeds — eight teams going right through to the Main Event, and 16 teams who have to tackle the Play-In gauntlet.
Of course, all the big names are here. NAVI, Gambit, G2 Esports, and Vitality have pushed through to the Main Event, and so too Liquid. However, names like Ninjas in Pyjamas, Astralis, and MIBR will have to get through Play-Ins first.
There has been one change ahead of the event though: Chinese team TYLOO has been forced to pull out, with Sprout taking their place.
You can find the full list of teams playing at IEM Katowice 2022 below.
Teams qualified for Play-ins
|Team
|Region
|Players
|Astralis
|Europe
|Xyp9x, gla1ve, Lucky, k0nfig, blameF
|BIG
|Europe
|tabseN, tiziaN, syrsoN, k1to, faveN
|Complexity
|NA
|JT, FaNg, floppy, Grim, junior
|Copenhagen Flames
|Europe
|Jabbi, nicoodoz, roeJ, HooXi, Zyphon
|ENCE
|Europe
|Snappi, Spinx, dycha, haden, maden
|Entropiq
|CIS
|El1an, Lack1, NickelBack, Krad, Forester
|FaZe Clan
|Europe
|rain, broky, Twistzz, karrigan, ropz
|Fnatic
|Europe
|KRIMZ, Brollan, ALEX, mezii, smooya
|GODSENT
|Brazil
|TACO, felps, latto, b4rtiN, dumau
|MIBR
|Brazil
|exit, WOOD7, Tuurtle, JOTA, brnz4n
|MOUZ
|Europe
|frozen, Bymas, dexter, torzsi, NBK-
|Ninjas in Pyjamas
|Europe
|REZ, Plopski, hampus, es3tag, phzy
|Renegades
|Oceania
|Sico, INS, Hatz, aliStair, TBD
|Sprout
|Europe
|Spiidi, slaxz-, raalz, Staehr, Marix
|Wisla Krakow
|Europe
|SZPERO, jedqr, Goofy, snatchie, Sobol
Teams qualified for Group stage
|Team
|Region
|Players
|FURIA
|Brazil
|yuurih, arT, KSCERATO, drop, saffee
|G2 Esports
|Europe
|JACKZ, huNter-, NiKo, m0NESY, Aleksib
|Gambit Esports
|CIS
|nafany, sh1ro, interz, Ax1Le, Hobbit
|Heroic
|Europe
|stavn, cadiaN, TeSeS, refrezh, sjuush
|Natus Vincere
|CIS
|s1mple, electroNic, Boombl4, Perfecto, b1t
|Team Liquid
|NA
|EliGE, NAF, oSee, shox, nitr0
|Team Vitality
|Europe
|apEX, ZywOo, misutaaa, dupreeh, Magisk
|Virtus.pro
|CIS
|buster, Qikert, Jame, YEKINDAR