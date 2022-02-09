How to watch IEM Katowice 2022: stream, schedule, teams

IEM Katowice 2022 is the first major Counter-Strike event in 2022, with 24 teams flying into Poland to do battle at the famed Spodek Arena. Here’s what you need to know about the event, including how to watch, the schedule and results, and the teams participating.

IEM Katowice 2022 returns on February 15

24 teams will take part with a share of $1 million on the line

Major champions NAVI line up as favorites

IEM Katowice might not be a major, but it’s still one of Counter-Strike’s biggest events. Returning to Poland again for 2022, 24 teams will duke it out for a share of $1 million ⁠— including $400,000 for the winners.

All the big names are here, and the action will be intense. Here’s what you need to know about IEM Katowice 2022, including the latest schedule and results, the teams participating, and how you can watch it.

Advertisement

Contents

IEM Katowice 2022: streams

Like all IEM CS:GO events, you can keep track of IEM Katowice 2022 by watching ESL’s official Twitch stream. We have embedded it below for your convenience, as well as the second and third broadcasts which will be used when multiple games are going on at the same time.

Miss a game? Catch up with VODs on the ESL YouTube channel.

Main stream

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

B stream

C stream

IEM Katowice 2022: schedule & results

Play-Ins: February 15 ⁠— February 16

Day 1: February 15

Stage Match PT ET GMT Upper Bracket Round 1 NiP vs Wisla Krakow 2AM 5AM 10AM Upper Bracket Round 1 CPH Flames vs Fnatic 2AM 5AM 10AM Upper Bracket Round 1 GODSENT vs MOUZ 2AM 5AM 10AM Upper Bracket Round 1 Sprout vs FaZe Clan 3:15AM 6:15AM 11:15AM Upper Bracket Round 1 OG vs Renegades 3:40AM 6:40AM 11:40AM Upper Bracket Round 1 ENCE vs Entropiq 3:40AM 6:40AM 11:40AM Upper Bracket Round 1 Complexity vs BIG 4:30AM 7:30AM 12:30PM Upper Bracket Round 1 Astralis vs MIBR 5:20AM 8:20AM 1:20PM Upper Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 5:45AM 8:45AM 1:45PM Upper Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 5:45AM 8:45AM 1:45PM Upper Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 7AM 10AM 3PM Upper Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 7AM 10AM 3PM Lower Bracket Round 1 TBD vs TBD 9:15AM 12:15PM 5:15PM Lower Bracket Round 1 TBD vs TBD 9:15AM 12:15PM 5:15PM Lower Bracket Round 1 TBD vs TBD 10:45AM 1:45PM 6:45PM Lower Bracket Round 1 TBD vs TBD 10:45AM 1:45PM 6:45PM

Day 2: February 16

Stage Match PT ET GMT Lower Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM Lower Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM Lower Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 7AM 10AM 3PM Lower Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 7AM 10AM 3PM

Group Stage: February 17 ⁠— February 20

Day 1: February 17

Stage Match PT ET GMT Group A Upper Bracket Round 1 Heroic vs TBD 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM Group A Upper Bracket Round 1 Virtus.pro vs TBD 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM Group A Upper Bracket Round 1 Vitality vs TBD 7AM 10AM 3PM Group A Upper Bracket Round 1 Gambit vs TBD 7AM 10AM 3PM Group B Upper Bracket Round 1 FURIA vs TBD 10:30AM 1:30PM 6:30PM Group B Upper Bracket Round 1 Liquid vs TBD 10:30AM 1:30PM 6:30PM

Day 2: February 18

Stage Match PT ET GMT Group B Upper Bracket Round 1 NAVI vs TBD 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM Group B Upper Bracket Round 1 G2 Esports vs TBD 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM

Day 3: February 19

Schedule TBA.

Day 4: February 20

Schedule TBA.

Playoffs: February 25 ⁠— February 27

Schedule TBA.

IEM Katowice 2022: Teams

24 teams will descend on the Spodek for IEM Katowice 2022. They are split into two seeds ⁠— eight teams going right through to the Main Event, and 16 teams who have to tackle the Play-In gauntlet.

Advertisement

Of course, all the big names are here. NAVI, Gambit, G2 Esports, and Vitality have pushed through to the Main Event, and so too Liquid. However, names like Ninjas in Pyjamas, Astralis, and MIBR will have to get through Play-Ins first.

There has been one change ahead of the event though: Chinese team TYLOO has been forced to pull out, with Sprout taking their place.

You can find the full list of teams playing at IEM Katowice 2022 below.

Teams qualified for Play-ins

Team Region Players Astralis Europe Xyp9x, gla1ve, Lucky, k0nfig, blameF BIG Europe tabseN, tiziaN, syrsoN, k1to, faveN Complexity NA JT, FaNg, floppy, Grim, junior Copenhagen Flames Europe Jabbi, nicoodoz, roeJ, HooXi, Zyphon ENCE Europe Snappi, Spinx, dycha, haden, maden Entropiq CIS El1an, Lack1, NickelBack, Krad, Forester FaZe Clan Europe rain, broky, Twistzz, karrigan, ropz Fnatic Europe KRIMZ, Brollan, ALEX, mezii, smooya GODSENT Brazil TACO, felps, latto, b4rtiN, dumau MIBR Brazil exit, WOOD7, Tuurtle, JOTA, brnz4n MOUZ Europe frozen, Bymas, dexter, torzsi, NBK- Ninjas in Pyjamas Europe REZ, Plopski, hampus, es3tag, phzy Renegades Oceania Sico, INS, Hatz, aliStair, TBD Sprout Europe Spiidi, slaxz-, raalz, Staehr, Marix Wisla Krakow Europe SZPERO, jedqr, Goofy, snatchie, Sobol

Teams qualified for Group stage