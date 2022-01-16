How to watch BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2022: stream, schedule, teams

BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2022 is the first big CS:GO event since the off-season, and a test of who will start the year out strong. 12 teams will be fighting it out for nearly $200,000 USD and spots at the Spring Finals ⁠— and we’ve got the streams to watch, schedule, and results right here.

BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2022 will be the first look at Counter-Strike’s best this year

4 spots at the Spring Finals are on the line, along with $177,000 USD

All 12 BLAST Premier partner teams invited

The player break is over, and CS:GO is gearing up for a massive year. There’s a big one to get started as BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2022 kicks off the yearly tournament circuit.

It’ll be a first look at 12 big teams and how they stack up after the roster shuffle ⁠— some changes major, others much smaller. Here’s how you can watch the Spring Groups, along with the schedule and results as they happen.

Contents

BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2022: stream

Like all BLAST events, Spring Groups 2022 will be streamed on the BLAST Premier Twitch channel. We have embedded it below for your convenience.

Miss a game? You can catch up with VODs on the BLAST Premier YouTube channel.

BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2022: schedule & results

Group Stage

Day 1: January 28

Group A Stage Match PT ET GMT Upper Bracket Round 1 G2 Esports vs Complexity 6AM 9AM 2PM Upper Bracket Round 1 BIG vs NiP 7AM 10AM 3PM Upper Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 8:30AM 11:30AM 4:30PM Lower Bracket Round 1 TBD vs TBD 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM Lower Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 11AM 2PM 7PM Final TBD vs TBD 12:30PM 3:30PM 8:30PM

Day 2: January 29

Group A Stage Match PT ET GMT Upper Bracket Round 1 NAVI vs MIBR 6AM 9AM 2PM Upper Bracket Round 1 Astralis vs OG 7AM 10AM 3PM Upper Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 8:30AM 11:30AM 4:30PM Lower Bracket Round 1 TBD vs TBD 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM Lower Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 11AM 2PM 7PM Final TBD vs TBD 12:30PM 3:30PM 8:30PM

Day 3: January 30

Group A Stage Match PT ET GMT Upper Bracket Round 1 Vitality vs Evil Geniuses 6AM 9AM 2PM Upper Bracket Round 1 FaZe Clan vs Liquid 7AM 10AM 3PM Upper Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 8:30AM 11:30AM 4:30PM Lower Bracket Round 1 TBD vs TBD 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM Lower Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 11AM 2PM 7PM Final TBD vs TBD 12:30PM 3:30PM 8:30PM

Play-In Stage

Day 1: February 3

Quarterfinals Match PT ET GMT TBD vs TBD 4AM 7AM 12PM TBD vs TBD 7:30AM 10:30AM 3:30PM TBD vs TBD 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM

Day 2: February 4

Semifinals Match PT ET GMT TBD vs TBD 4AM 7AM 12PM TBD vs TBD 7:30AM 10:30AM 3:30PM TBD vs TBD 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM

Day 3: February 5

Finals Match PT ET GMT TBD vs TBD 4AM 7AM 12PM TBD vs TBD 7:30AM 10:30AM 3:30PM TBD vs TBD 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM

BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2022: teams

The 12 BLAST Premier partner teams have been invited ⁠— as per usual ⁠— to the Spring Groups to kick off the 2022 circuit. This includes Major winners and World Final champions Natus Vincere, Major runner-up G2 Esports, as well as the new look Astralis and Vitality.

You can find the full list of teams competing in BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2022 below, as well as their new rosters following the off-season.

