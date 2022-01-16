How to watch BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2022: stream, schedule, teams

BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2022 is the first big CS:GO event since the off-season, and a test of who will start the year out strong. 12 teams will be fighting it out for nearly $200,000 USD and spots at the Spring Finals — and we’ve got the streams to watch, schedule, and results right here.
- BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2022 will be the first look at Counter-Strike’s best this year
- 4 spots at the Spring Finals are on the line, along with $177,000 USD
- All 12 BLAST Premier partner teams invited
The player break is over, and CS:GO is gearing up for a massive year. There’s a big one to get started as BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2022 kicks off the yearly tournament circuit.
It’ll be a first look at 12 big teams and how they stack up after the roster shuffle — some changes major, others much smaller. Here’s how you can watch the Spring Groups, along with the schedule and results as they happen.
BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2022: stream
Like all BLAST events, Spring Groups 2022 will be streamed on the BLAST Premier Twitch channel. We have embedded it below for your convenience.
Miss a game? You can catch up with VODs on the BLAST Premier YouTube channel.
BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2022: schedule & results
Group Stage
Day 1: January 28
|Group A
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Upper Bracket Round 1
|G2 Esports vs Complexity
|6AM
|9AM
|2PM
|Upper Bracket Round 1
|BIG vs NiP
|7AM
|10AM
|3PM
|Upper Bracket Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|8:30AM
|11:30AM
|4:30PM
|Lower Bracket Round 1
|TBD vs TBD
|9:30AM
|12:30PM
|5:30PM
|Lower Bracket Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|Final
|TBD vs TBD
|12:30PM
|3:30PM
|8:30PM
Day 2: January 29
|Group A
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Upper Bracket Round 1
|NAVI vs MIBR
|6AM
|9AM
|2PM
|Upper Bracket Round 1
|Astralis vs OG
|7AM
|10AM
|3PM
|Upper Bracket Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|8:30AM
|11:30AM
|4:30PM
|Lower Bracket Round 1
|TBD vs TBD
|9:30AM
|12:30PM
|5:30PM
|Lower Bracket Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|Final
|TBD vs TBD
|12:30PM
|3:30PM
|8:30PM
Day 3: January 30
|Group A
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Upper Bracket Round 1
|Vitality vs Evil Geniuses
|6AM
|9AM
|2PM
|Upper Bracket Round 1
|FaZe Clan vs Liquid
|7AM
|10AM
|3PM
|Upper Bracket Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|8:30AM
|11:30AM
|4:30PM
|Lower Bracket Round 1
|TBD vs TBD
|9:30AM
|12:30PM
|5:30PM
|Lower Bracket Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|Final
|TBD vs TBD
|12:30PM
|3:30PM
|8:30PM
Play-In Stage
Day 1: February 3
|Quarterfinals
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|TBD vs TBD
|4AM
|7AM
|12PM
|TBD vs TBD
|7:30AM
|10:30AM
|3:30PM
|TBD vs TBD
|9:30AM
|12:30PM
|5:30PM
Day 2: February 4
|Semifinals
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|TBD vs TBD
|4AM
|7AM
|12PM
|TBD vs TBD
|7:30AM
|10:30AM
|3:30PM
|TBD vs TBD
|9:30AM
|12:30PM
|5:30PM
Day 3: February 5
|Finals
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|TBD vs TBD
|4AM
|7AM
|12PM
|TBD vs TBD
|7:30AM
|10:30AM
|3:30PM
|TBD vs TBD
|9:30AM
|12:30PM
|5:30PM
BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2022: teams
The 12 BLAST Premier partner teams have been invited — as per usual — to the Spring Groups to kick off the 2022 circuit. This includes Major winners and World Final champions Natus Vincere, Major runner-up G2 Esports, as well as the new look Astralis and Vitality.
You can find the full list of teams competing in BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2022 below, as well as their new rosters following the off-season.
|Team
|Players
|Astralis
|Xyp9x, gla1vve, Lucky, k0nfig, blameF
|BIG
|tabseN, tiziaN, syrsoN, k1to, faveN
|Complexity
|TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD
|Evil Geniuses
|Brehze, CeRq, TBD, TBD, TBD
|FaZe Clan
|rain, broky, Twistzz, karrigan, ropz
|G2 Esports
|JACKZ, AMANEK, nexa, huNter-, NiKo
|MIBR
|chelo, exit, WOOD7, Tuurtle, JOTA
|Natus Vincere
|s1mple, electroNic, Boombl4, Perfecto, b1t
|Ninjas in Pyjamas
|REZ, Plopski, hampus, dev1ce, es3tag
|OG
|Aleksib, valde, mantuu, niko, flameZ
|Team Liquid
|EliGE, NAF, oSee, shox, nitr0
|Team Vitality
|apEX, ZywOo, misutaaa, dupreeh, Magisk