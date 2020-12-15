How Vitality proved they’re more than 'ZywOo & friends' at BLAST Fall Finals - Dexerto

Coming in hot during 2020, Vitality has proven, once again, that they’re the ones to watch out for, bagging a phenomenal win at the Fall Finals.

BLAST Premier’s Fall Finals was the Vitality show, as the French titans proved themselves worthy of their number one ranking. While Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut shone once again, his friends didn’t leave him hanging, as Dan ‘apEX’ Madesclaire and co. stepped up to stampede their way to the Fall Finals title.

CS:GO’s Cédric “RpK” Guipouy, known as Le Tank, also proved himself worthy of rubbing shoulders with the best, with the now 31-year-old veteran turned plenty of heads in the Grand Final.

Despite some incredibly tough opposition from Astralis, NAVI, BIG, and Mousesports all coming together for an intense ending to 2020’s competitions, they still managed to breeze through at the top of their game.

Gliding through the upper bracket without losing a series and only dropping two maps, nothing could come close hampering their performance.

Their epic win finally sees many misconceptions being put to bed. With popflash support, fantastic trade kills, and switch-ups during the mid-round, the ‘ZywOo carry’ is finally laid to rest. apEX stamped all over Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander calling the player’s bluff twice during the match.

In a turbulent year without a Major, Vitality continues to prove that consistency is key, with one more upcoming event before they’re able to truly basque in their glory.