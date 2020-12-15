 How Vitality proved they’re more than 'ZywOo & friends' at BLAST Fall Finals - Dexerto
How Vitality proved they’re more than ‘ZywOo & friends’ at BLAST Fall Finals

Published: 15/Dec/2020 16:48 Updated: 16/Dec/2020 16:49

by Ava Thompson-Powell
Vitality World Beaters at BLAST Fall Finals

Coming in hot during 2020, Vitality has proven, once again, that they’re the ones to watch out for, bagging a phenomenal win at the Fall Finals.

BLAST Premier’s Fall Finals was the Vitality show, as the French titans proved themselves worthy of their number one ranking. While Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut shone once again, his friends didn’t leave him hanging, as Dan ‘apEX’ Madesclaire and co. stepped up to stampede their way to the Fall Finals title.

CS:GO’s Cédric “RpK” Guipouy, known as Le Tank, also proved himself worthy of rubbing shoulders with the best, with the now 31-year-old veteran turned plenty of heads in the Grand Final.

Despite some incredibly tough opposition from Astralis, NAVI, BIG, and Mousesports all coming together for an intense ending to 2020’s competitions, they still managed to breeze through at the top of their game.

Gliding through the upper bracket without losing a series and only dropping two maps, nothing could come close hampering their performance.

Their epic win finally sees many misconceptions being put to bed. With popflash support, fantastic trade kills, and switch-ups during the mid-round, the ‘ZywOo carry’ is finally laid to rest. apEX stamped all over Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander calling the player’s bluff twice during the match.

In a turbulent year without a Major, Vitality continues to prove that consistency is key, with one more upcoming event before they’re able to truly basque in their glory.

How to complete CSGO Operation Broken Fang Week 3 missions

Published: 16/Dec/2020 2:34

by Andrew Amos
CSGO CT player holding AWP Asiimov
Valve

Operation Broken Fang

Operation Broken Fang is kicking along in CS:GO. If you’re keeping up with the weekly missions, the Week 3 set has just launched. You’re going to have to get your eye in to complete them too, with many of them featuring long range kills.

We’re now a few weeks into Operation Broken Fang, and the new content has certainly been a blessing for CS:GO players. From new maps and game modes to a lick of fresh paint in the form of new gun skins, there’s plenty to dig into.

There’s also a ton of missions you can complete to not only unlock all this content in the in-game shop, but also get that coveted Diamond coin. Here’s what you need to do for the Week 3 Operation Broken Fang missions.

Operation Broken Fang Challenge Coin in CSGO
Valve
Haven’t started upgrading your Operation Broken Fang coin? You’ll need to start soon if you want to get Diamond.

CS:GO Operation Broken Fang Week 3 missions

With only 11 stars on offer, you’ll need to complete every mission this week to make full progress towards your Diamond coin. Thankfully, less stars means there should be less trouble in completing them all.

While you’ll need to play four different game modes to tick every mission off the list, they’re not awfully painstaking. If you consider yourself a wizard with the green stick, you can knock these “Rangefinder” missions off with ease.

  • Dangerous At Any Range: Win rounds in Competitive: Ancient.
    • 7 rounds: 1 star
    • 15 rounds: 2 stars
    • 20 rounds: 3 stars
  • Through The Looking Glass: Get 20 kills with any sniper rifle in Guardian: Train. 2 stars.
  • Keep Your Distance: Get kills at a range of at least 15 meters in Deathmatch: Defusla Group Delta.
    • 10 kills: 1 star
    • 20 kills: 2 stars
    • 40 kills: 3 stars
  • Scope The Competition: Get kills with any sniper rifle in Arms Race.
    • 3 kills: 1 star
    • 6 kills: 2 stars
    • 10 kills: 3 stars

If you haven’t started making progress to your Diamond coin, you’re going to have to get in quick. While all the missions ⁠— including Weeks 1 and 2 ⁠— will be active the entire event, you can only earn 10 stars towards your coin every week. With only 16 weeks in the event, and 100 stars needed, you’re going to have to start soon or risk missing out.

A new set of missions will launch on Dec. 23, so be sure to get in before then.