How to fix CSGO sensitivity bug - Dexerto

A bug in Counter Strike is making the rounds and changing players’ mouse sensitivity to extremely low values. Everyone from CSGO pros to casual players have been having issues, but — thankfully — a temporary fix has been found.
The CSGO community has been contending with the sens bug for a little while. The tricky part of the glitch is that it’s been showing up at random times and on multiple occasions.
While it’s been an increasingly reported instance in the CSGO world, the bug could stem from a larger problem in Valve’s Steam program that could be messing with games.
It’s because of this that some people have been finding ways to at least put a temporary stop to the sens bug by working outside of CSGO.
CSGO sensitivity bug
People have been reporting a similar problem across multiple Steam games. The bug reportedly drops people’s mouse sensitivity in-game at random, with values reported at just above 0 in some instances.
A concrete cause is still unknown, but people have been experimenting with a potential fix. Your mileage may vary since it’s not exactly a permanent solution to bank on, but it’s something until an official patch is released.
The fix includes opting out of Steam’s beta participation as well as disabling the Steam Overlay while in-game, which some have reported to help with the sens bug.
Since the problem is being linked to the shift-tab function with Steam’s overlay, Steam players are trying out the temporary solution until Valve can come up with something more impactful.
Opt-out of Steam beta
- Open Steam
- Go into Settings
- Settings will automatically open in ‘Account’
- In ‘Account,’ locate ‘Beta participation’
- Select: NONE – Opt out of all beta programs
Disable Steam Overlay
- Open Steam
- Go into Settings
- Navigate to ‘In-Game’ tab
- Un-check the ‘Enable Steam Overlay while in-game
CSGO pros like Ninja in Pyjamas’ Fredrik ‘REZ’ Sterner, OG Esports’ Valdemar ‘valde’ Vangså, and even Evil Geniuses’ coach Wilton ‘zews’ Prado all reported encountering the problem.
Yeap, some guys here and on @heroicgg getting it in this scrim ;( @CSGO plz fix
— Wilton Prado 'zews' (@zews) March 23, 2021
Zews said that his EG team and Heroic had experienced the bug during scrims, so the competitive side of CSGO are also asking Valve to look into the issue.
There hasn’t been a sign from the devs they’re working on a fix, but it probably won’t be long from now if more CSGO players come across the sens bug.
