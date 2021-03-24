How to fix CSGO sensitivity bug - Dexerto

A bug in Counter Strike is making the rounds and changing players’ mouse sensitivity to extremely low values. Everyone from CSGO pros to casual players have been having issues, but — thankfully — a temporary fix has been found.

The CSGO community has been contending with the sens bug for a little while. The tricky part of the glitch is that it’s been showing up at random times and on multiple occasions.

While it’s been an increasingly reported instance in the CSGO world, the bug could stem from a larger problem in Valve’s Steam program that could be messing with games.

Advertisement

It’s because of this that some people have been finding ways to at least put a temporary stop to the sens bug by working outside of CSGO.

CSGO sensitivity bug

People have been reporting a similar problem across multiple Steam games. The bug reportedly drops people’s mouse sensitivity in-game at random, with values reported at just above 0 in some instances.

A concrete cause is still unknown, but people have been experimenting with a potential fix. Your mileage may vary since it’s not exactly a permanent solution to bank on, but it’s something until an official patch is released.

The fix includes opting out of Steam’s beta participation as well as disabling the Steam Overlay while in-game, which some have reported to help with the sens bug.

Advertisement

Read more: How unlikely CSGO captain went from outcast to champ

Since the problem is being linked to the shift-tab function with Steam’s overlay, Steam players are trying out the temporary solution until Valve can come up with something more impactful.

Opt-out of Steam beta

Open Steam

Go into Settings

Settings will automatically open in ‘Account’

In ‘Account,’ locate ‘Beta participation’

Select: NONE – Opt out of all beta programs

Disable Steam Overlay

Open Steam

Go into Settings

Navigate to ‘In-Game’ tab

Un-check the ‘Enable Steam Overlay while in-game

CSGO pros like Ninja in Pyjamas’ Fredrik ‘REZ’ Sterner, OG Esports’ Valdemar ‘valde’ Vangså, and even Evil Geniuses’ coach Wilton ‘zews’ Prado all reported encountering the problem.

Yeap, some guys here and on @heroicgg getting it in this scrim ;( @CSGO plz fix — Wilton Prado 'zews' (@zews) March 23, 2021

Zews said that his EG team and Heroic had experienced the bug during scrims, so the competitive side of CSGO are also asking Valve to look into the issue.

Read more: Why Valorant makes Shroud fear for CSGO future

There hasn’t been a sign from the devs they’re working on a fix, but it probably won’t be long from now if more CSGO players come across the sens bug.