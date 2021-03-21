How an unlikely CSGO captain went from outcast to champion - Dexerto

Casper ‘cadiaN’ Møller has played for 15 different organizations in his eight-year-long professional career, including the likes of Mousesports & FunPlus Phoenix, and he’s climbing the ladder once again to pick up tournament wins.

CadiaN undoubtedly took the long route on his way to becoming Heroic’s IGL. After already climbing the Counter-Strike ladder once before, the Danish international had to do it again to prove he didn’t peak too early.

The Dane qualified for his first CSGO’s Major back at Dreamhack Winter 2013 on XAPSD, with the team beating the likes of Mousesports, and was at the forefront of experimenting with weapons in-game.

However, a period of uncertainty followed. This was further compounded by Danish teams shuffling things around often, and he rarely stayed put on any team longer than two months. CadiaN’s following events with the likes of the team that he previously beat, Mousesports, all landed him in the bottom tier, eventually seeing him moving into an analyst for tournaments.

After a slew of moves and an extended period of time with Rogue, Casper has now landed firmly on Heroic as an IGL, and they’re on an impressive run.

Rising to top two in the world, they took it one step further when Heroic and Team Vitality battled it out for the top spot, nabbing the win with crafty plays that kept their opposition on their toes.

With a 1.2 rating, and continuing to blitz through their opposition and land themselves with impressive wins, the future for CadiaN and Heroic is undoubtedly bright as they try to reclaim that top spot following Hunden’s exit as coach due to a meta bug exploit.

For all CSGO news and events, stay tuned over at our dedicated main page.