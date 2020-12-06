Logo
How to customize new CSGO chat wheel: pings, binds, more

Published: 6/Dec/2020 4:36

by Andrew Amos
CS:GO has introduced a huge chat wheel function in Operation Broken Fang, overhauling the old system in a bigger and better way. Here’s how you can customize it to suit your needs.

CS:GO has always had some sort of ping system to communicate with teammates about certain things. However, it’s been long outdated, with newer games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and even Rainbow Six: Siege completely blowing Valve’s title out of the water.

Operation Broken Fang has changed the game though. CS:GO’s ping and chat wheel system has been brought back into modernity. There’s plenty of new commands you can use to quickly communicate with allies. The best part? You can customize it to fit your playstyle.

Customizing your new CS:GO chat wheel

The new CS:GO chat wheel can be customized with ease in the settings menu in-game. You can set up to three chat wheels you can have access to. With each wheel having 8 options, you can bind up to 24 commands ⁠— up from the previous 15.

The commands are also more useful. They can ping sites on the minimap, notify teammates where you need assistance, and more.

Here’s exactly how you can tailor your chat wheel to your liking.

  1. Launch CS:GO and open the settings tab.
  2. Navigate to Keyboard/Mouse > Chat Wheel Keys.
  3. Click on the chat wheel you wish to customize.
  4. Click on what message you’d like to replace, and the one you’d like to replace it with.
  5. Save your changes, and play.
CS:GO chat wheel customization options
There are dozens of customization choices on the new CS:GO chat wheel.

All the new CS:GO chat wheel options

The new CS:GO chat wheel options are split into seven tabs: Preparation, Movement, Commands, Report, Bomb Status, Responses, and Grenades. There’s over 30 options all up. Here’s a list of what you can choose from.

Preparation

  • We should save
  • We should buy
  • Request a weapon
  • What’s the plan?

Movement

  • Go go go!
  • On my way
  • Follow me
  • Following you
  • Ping Site A
  • Ping Site B
  • Ping Middle

Commands

  • Rotate to me
  • Stay together
  • Spread out
  • Fall back
  • Hold this position
  • Check the Hostage

Report

  • Heard noise
  • Enemy spotted
  • One enemy here
  • Multiple enemies
  • Need Backup
  • Sniper spotted
  • Bomb carrier spotted
  • In position
  • Covering you
  • Area clear

Bomb Status

  • I’ll De/Activate Bomb
  • You De/Activate
  • Bomb was dropped
  • Guarding the Bomb
  • Ping Bomb
  • Bomb picked up

Responses

  • Yes
  • No
  • Nice!
  • Thanks!
  • Cheer
  • Pep talk
  • Sorry

Grenades

  • Need Decoys
  • Need Smokes
  • Need Frag Grenades
  • Need Molotovs
  • Need Flashbangs

Operation Broken Fang introduced more than just a chat wheel though. CS:GO’s first major update in over a year released nearly 100 new skins, seven maps, a new Retakes game mode, a battle pass, and more.

Report: Valve cancel upcoming 2021 CSGO Major

Published: 5/Dec/2020 11:20

by Calum Patterson
CS:GO publishers Valve have scrapped plans for the game’s next Major tournament, which was set for May 2021, according to an email sent out to organizers.

According to a report from HLTV, the Major that was due to take place May 10-23 will no longer go ahead, presumably due to the global health crisis and travel restrictions, with Valve expecting impacts to still be felt in six months.

This was also why the previous Major, ESL One Rio 2020, which was meant to have taken place in September, was canceled. In the announcement from ESL, they stated “While Valve is currently not able to say when and how Majors will return, as soon as they do we’ll work to bring the Major to Rio.”

In the email to organizers, Valve explained their plans in more detail, including confirming a Major to be held in Europe later in 2021 has been agreed with a partner and venue.

Rio Major logo
The ESL One Rio major was canceled in 2020.

CSGO Major in 2021

“We are still disentangling our prior commitments,” Valve said, “and currently have both a partner and an EU venue designated for a Major later in 2021.

“Assuming it makes sense to proceed, the event will take place October 25-November 7 with a potential play-in event October 23-24.”

The last Major was StarLadder Berlin, which concluded with Astralis’ victory in September 2019. That means that it could be a full two years since the previous Major before we see another. With plans for it to take place in Europe, it means that all of the last four Majors will have been held in the continent.

In the email sent to tournament organizers and obtained by HLTV, Valve added that it “doesn’t have any new information about the Regional Major Ranking (RMR)” system, but welcomed feedback from the recipients.

At least in the meantime, while there are no Majors, CS:GO just launched it’s new Operation, Broken Fang, after much anticipation, adding a wealth of new content and features.