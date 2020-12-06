How to customize new CSGO chat wheel: pings, binds, more

CS:GO has introduced a huge chat wheel function in Operation Broken Fang, overhauling the old system in a bigger and better way. Here’s how you can customize it to suit your needs.

CS:GO has always had some sort of ping system to communicate with teammates about certain things. However, it’s been long outdated, with newer games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and even Rainbow Six: Siege completely blowing Valve’s title out of the water.

Operation Broken Fang has changed the game though. CS:GO’s ping and chat wheel system has been brought back into modernity. There’s plenty of new commands you can use to quickly communicate with allies. The best part? You can customize it to fit your playstyle.

Customizing your new CS:GO chat wheel

The new CS:GO chat wheel can be customized with ease in the settings menu in-game. You can set up to three chat wheels you can have access to. With each wheel having 8 options, you can bind up to 24 commands ⁠— up from the previous 15.

The commands are also more useful. They can ping sites on the minimap, notify teammates where you need assistance, and more.

Here’s exactly how you can tailor your chat wheel to your liking.

Launch CS:GO and open the settings tab. Navigate to Keyboard/Mouse > Chat Wheel Keys. Click on the chat wheel you wish to customize. Click on what message you’d like to replace, and the one you’d like to replace it with. Save your changes, and play.

All the new CS:GO chat wheel options

The new CS:GO chat wheel options are split into seven tabs: Preparation, Movement, Commands, Report, Bomb Status, Responses, and Grenades. There’s over 30 options all up. Here’s a list of what you can choose from.

Preparation

We should save

We should buy

Request a weapon

What’s the plan?

Movement

Go go go!

On my way

Follow me

Following you

Ping Site A

Ping Site B

Ping Middle

Commands

Rotate to me

Stay together

Spread out

Fall back

Hold this position

Check the Hostage

Report

Heard noise

Enemy spotted

One enemy here

Multiple enemies

Need Backup

Sniper spotted

Bomb carrier spotted

In position

Covering you

Area clear

Bomb Status

I’ll De/Activate Bomb

You De/Activate

Bomb was dropped

Guarding the Bomb

Ping Bomb

Bomb picked up

Responses

Yes

No

Nice!

Thanks!

Cheer

Pep talk

Sorry

Grenades

Need Decoys

Need Smokes

Need Frag Grenades

Need Molotovs

Need Flashbangs

Operation Broken Fang introduced more than just a chat wheel though. CS:GO’s first major update in over a year released nearly 100 new skins, seven maps, a new Retakes game mode, a battle pass, and more.