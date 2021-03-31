How FalleN unlocked Stewie2K’s true potential on Liquid - Dexerto

News of the Godfather of Brazilian Counter-Strike, Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo, moving away from his native scene to join Team Liquid shocked everyone. Now, Jake ‘Stewie2K’ Yip is reaping the benefits.

On paper, the star is the perfect solution to correct all of the team’s woes. Previously the top dogs of the scene, Liquid racked up win after win back in 2019, completing the Intel Grand Slam in just 63 days.

2020 was a different story, though. Looking directionless, they slipped down the world rankings.

Bringing FalleN into the mix is just what the roster needed, with the team in desperate need of an IGL and a full-time aggressive AWPer. When FalleN was initially brought into play, he wasn’t made IGL straight off the bat, but a brutal loss to FaZe was undoubtedly the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Advertisement

Heading into IEM Katowice with the Brazillian star as IGL, though, the team displayed a renewed sense of self, allowing Stewie to flourish once more, beginning their first deep run in months.

With the burden of IGLing off of Stewie’s shoulders, we saw the return of the Smoke Criminal once more. Free from having to pick up the AWP, the star dominated matches with huge impact plays.

Now seeing a return to form for Liquid, the sky is the limit as they continue on in 2021’s tournament scene.

For all CSGO news and events, keep it locked at Dexerto over at our main page.