Heroic supports HUNDEN ESIC CSGO ban for leaking strategic documents

CSGO org Heroic has come out in support of ESIC’s decision to ban former coach Nicolai ‘Hunden’ Petersen for two years for leaking the team’s “strategy documents.”

After ESIC announced that the former Heroic coach would be banned for two years for a breach of its integrity program, the team put out a statement apparently supporting the move on August 27.

If you want more background on the details leading up to ESIC’s decision, Heroic parted ways with Hunden back in July of 2021. At the time they claimed that investigations had revealed Petersen had shared “confidential and sensitive information” from the team’s strategy folder with a “key individual” of a major competitor prior to IEM Cologne 2021.

Now, with the former coach banned from competition for two years, Heroic released a statement backing up ESIC for their decision.

“The content of the documents reveals what our team look for, how we think, and how we outplay our opponents,” Heroic said. “In aggregate, this provides a lot of information about how we think as a team. The documents cover far more more than where opponents like to stand and what setups they use.”

Heroic also touched on the fact Hunden allegedly restricted access to the files from players, calling it a “deliberate action” that hampered the team during IEM Cologne 2021.

“Our players also highlight the impact of Mr. Petersen restricting access to their own folder,” the org wrote. “A deliberate action which limited their ability to prepare and hence our chance to perform our best during this year’s IEM Cologne.”

On top of that, Heroic also added that “investigations are still ongoing” in regards to further misconduct, so this might not be the last we see of this story after all.

Heroic have yet to sign another coach to replace Hunden following the termination of his contract. Dexerto will continue to follow this story and bring you more details as soon as they come out.