Heroic have bounced back! Richard Lewis Reacts

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Heroic have demolished the competition at ESL Pro League Season 14, finishing on top of their group with a clean 5-0 record and only dropping two maps. It’s a sharp return to form, but Richard Lewis claims it should come as no surprise despite their LAN results.

Heroic were one of the best teams of the CS:GO online era, and with ESL Pro League returning to that format, it was no surprise that they dominated Group A of Season 14 and finished on top.

However, according to Richard Lewis, Heroic are more than just “onliners.” Despite finishing 7-8th at IEM Cologne, and having former coach HUNDEN embroiled in drama, Heroic are a powerhouse squad here to stay ⁠— online or not.

Advertisement

Discover More: Can FalleN lead Liquid back to the top?

