How to watch IEM Cologne 2021: stream, schedule, teams

The $1 million IEM Cologne 2021 championship is primed to kick off on July 6. One of the staple CS:GO events on the calendar is set to attract the world’s best as they fight it out for a $400,000 grand prize.

IEM Cologne kicks off on July 6

$1 million is on the line, as well as ESL Pro Tour and BLAST Premier points

CIS superteams Gambit and NAVI enter as firm favorites and #1 and #2 seed

IEM Cologne is one of the most storied events on the CS:GO calendar. While no longer a major, history has been made many a time in Germany, with the Cathedral of Counter-Strike hosting some of the biggest matchups.

The 2021 tournament is going to be no different, with 24 teams from across the globe fighting for the prestigious title ⁠— plus a healthy $400,000 for taking first place.

Advertisement

IEM Cologne 2021: stream

IEM Cologne 2021 will be streamed across all of ESL’s CS:GO channels on Twitch. If there’s multiple games going on at once be sure to check out the B and C streams, but we’ve embedded the main stream below.

 

IEM Cologne 2021: schedule & results

Play-In Stage

Day 1: July 6

Stage Match PT ET BST Upper Bracket Round 1 NiP vs LDLC 3AM 6AM 11AM Upper Bracket Round 1 Bad News Bears vs mousesports 3AM 6AM 11AM Upper Bracket Round 1 Spirit vs MIBR 3AM 6AM 11AM Upper Bracket Round 1 Renegades vs Vitality 4:30AM 7:30AM 12:30PM Upper Bracket Round 1 OG vs Team One 4:30AM 7:30AM 12:30PM Upper Bracket Round 1 Sprout vs BIG 4:30AM 7:30AM 12:30PM Upper Bracket Round 1 Evil Geniuses vs FaZe Clan 6AM 9AM 2PM Upper Bracket Round 1 Complexity vs ViCi Gaming 6AM 9AM 2PM Upper Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 7:30AM 10:30AM 3:30PM Upper Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 8AM 11AM 4PM Lower Bracket Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8AM 11AM 4PM Lower Bracket Round 1 TBD vs TBD 10:30AM 1:30PM 6:30PM Upper Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 11:30AM 2:30PM 7:30PM Upper Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 11:30AM 2:30PM 7:30PM

Day 2: July 7

Stage Match PT ET BST Lower Bracket Round 1 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 12:30PM Lower Bracket Round 1 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 12:30PM Lower Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 3:45PM Lower Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 4:30AM 7:30AM 3:45PM Lower Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 4:30AM 7:30AM 7PM Lower Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 4:30AM 7:30AM 7PM

Group Stage

Day 1: July 8

Stage Match PT ET BST Group A Upper Bracket Round 1 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 12:30PM Group A Upper Bracket Round 1 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 12:30PM Group A Upper Bracket Round 1 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 3:45PM Group A Upper Bracket Round 1 TBD vs TBD 4:30AM 7:30AM 3:45PM Group B Upper Bracket Round 1 TBD vs TBD 4:30AM 7:30AM 7PM Group B Upper Bracket Round 1 TBD vs TBD 4:30AM 7:30AM 7PM

Day 2: July 9

Stage Match PT ET BST Group B Upper Bracket Round 1 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 12:30PM Group B Upper Bracket Round 1 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 12:30PM Group A Lower Bracket Round 1 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 3:45PM Group A Upper Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 4:30AM 7:30AM 3:45PM Group A Lower Bracket Round 1 TBD vs TBD 4:30AM 7:30AM 7PM Group A Upper Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 4:30AM 7:30AM 7PM

Day 3: July 10

Stage Match PT ET BST Group B Lower Bracket Round 1 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 12:30PM Group B Lower Bracket Round 1 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 12:30PM Group A Lower Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 3:45PM Group B Upper Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 4:30AM 7:30AM 3:45PM Group A Lower Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 4:30AM 7:30AM 7PM Group B Upper Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 4:30AM 7:30AM 7PM

Day 4: July 11

Stage Match PT ET BST Group B Lower Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 12:30PM Group B Lower Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 12:30PM Group A Lower Bracket Final TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 3:45PM Group A Upper Bracket Final TBD vs TBD 4:30AM 7:30AM 3:45PM Group B Lower Bracket Final TBD vs TBD 4:30AM 7:30AM 7PM Group B Upper Bracket Final TBD vs TBD 4:30AM 7:30AM 7PM

Playoffs

Day 1: July 16

Stage Match PT ET BST Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 7AM 10AM 3PM Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 10:15AM 1:15PM 6:15PM

Day 2: July 17

Stage Match PT ET BST Semifinals TBD vs TBD 7AM 10AM 3PM Semifinals TBD vs TBD 10:15AM 1:15PM 6:15PM

Day 3: July 18

Stage Match PT ET BST Grand Final (BO5) TBD vs TBD 7AM 10AM 3PM

IEM Cologne 2021: final placements

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD $400,000 2 TBD $180,000 3-4 TBD $80,000 TBD 5-6 TBD $40,000 TBD 7-8 TBD $24,000 TBD 9-12 TBD $16,000 TBD TBD TBD 13-16 TBD $10,000 TBD TBD TBD 17-20 TBD $4,500 TBD TBD TBD 21-24 TBD $2,500 TBD TBD TBD

IEM Cologne 2021: teams

24 teams across the globe were invited to IEM Cologne based on their domestic results on the “Road to Cologne”. The eight top teams ⁠— six from Europe and two from NA ⁠— were seeded directly into the main event.

The other 16, including teams from South America, Oceania, and Brazil will have to fight through the Play-In stage for one of eight spots in the Top 16.

Advertisement

You can find the full rosters of each team attending below.