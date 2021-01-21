Logo
GODSENT announces new CSGO roster led by TACO and felps

Published: 21/Jan/2021 14:47 Updated: 21/Jan/2021 14:48

by Calum Patterson
GODSENT

Swedish esports organization GODSENT have confirmed their new CSGO lineup, featuring former MiBR players Epitácio ‘TACO’ de Melo and João ‘felps’ Vasconcellos.

  • GODSENT’s new lineupe was accidentally leaked by the team themselves early
  • Former MiBR coach Ricardo ‘dead’ Sinigaglia is team manager
  • Olavo ‘cky’ Napoleão will be the team’s coach

After inadvertently leaking the roster through a job listing, GODSENT have now confirmed the full lineup of Brazilian players.

Taco playing for Team Liquid
Starladder
TACO will be the most experienced on the new GODSENT roster.

TACO and felps reunited

Filling out the roster is young talents Eduardo ‘dumauWolkmer, Bruno ‘latto’ Rebelatto, Bruno ‘b4rtiN’ Câmara – ages 17, 18, and 19 respectively.

24 and 25-year-olds felps and TACO will be the experienced players, expected to lead this lineup of rising Brazilian talents, and hope to rival the top-performing Brazilian side currently, FURIA.

Dead: We’ve got Brazil’s top prospects

Speaking to Dexerto, team manager dead said “We wanted to build the perfect fit since the beginning, and we’ve managed to get the top prospects in Brazil — where we’ve tried to mix experience with young players.

“We’re here for the long run — I think both the players and organization knows that. After practicing for 5/6 days, they’ve really impressed me early on… I think we have all the ingredients to get to the top!’

GODSENT’s CEO Henrik ‘Heinrich’ Denebrandt said, ” We are very honored and excited for this new project and for everything it will bring to our fans, organization & brand growth. 2020 was a really good year for us and now the future looks even more exciting. It’s a big investment and a long-term play that we are very comfortable to get into.

GODSENT CS:GO roster

  • Epitácio ‘TACO’ de Melo
  • João ‘felps’ Vasconcellos
  • Eduardo ‘dumau’ Wolkmer
  • Bruno ‘latto’ Rebelatto
  • Bruno ‘b4rtiN’ Câmara
  • Olavo ‘cky’ Napoleão (Coach)
  • Ricardo ‘dead’ Sinigaglia (Manager)
Stanislaw is letting EG down | Richard Lewis reacts at BLAST Global Finals

Published: 21/Jan/2021 10:57

by Ava Thompson-Powell
Richard Lewis reacts to Evil Geniuses and Stanislaw

BLAST Evil Geniuses

BLAST Global Finals is already off to a head. There are some shining stars amongst the roster of teams competing in the event, but are some outliers holding some back?

Evil Geniuses may be doing well in the LCS, but at BLAST Global Finals? Not so much. Richard Lewis reacts to EG’s sorry showing against a ‘mortal’ Astralis side at BLAST, dropping them down into the Lower Bracket.

Lewis explains why he put too much expectation on Stanislaw and co. going into the tournament, and why the roster could be in trouble if they don’t pick up their game soon. Can they turn it around vs FURIA?

Coming into 2021, Lewis believed that the dark horses of the event could very well have been Evil Geniuses. Their opponents in the form of Astralis have been humbled over the past seasons, too, with roster changes switching up how they approach their game, leaving them with gaps presenting opportunities for opposing teams to swoop in. So, theoretically, EG should have been able to slip by with a sneaky victory.

This could have been a period of time wherein the team honed their tactics and showcased just what they were able to do. The potential for a rivalry with the likes of top talent Team Liquid is definitely there, but without winning a single game during BLAST’s Premier Fall Finals in October, this is looking much less likely. It’s fair to say Stanislaw has a lot to prove going forward, with a huge reputation as a talented in-game leader.

For all CS:GO news and events, make sure to head over to our dedicated hub.