GODSENT announces new CSGO roster led by TACO and felps

Swedish esports organization GODSENT have confirmed their new CSGO lineup, featuring former MiBR players Epitácio ‘TACO’ de Melo and João ‘felps’ Vasconcellos.

GODSENT’s new lineupe was accidentally leaked by the team themselves early

Former MiBR coach Ricardo ‘dead’ Sinigaglia is team manager

Olavo ‘cky’ Napoleão will be the team’s coach

After inadvertently leaking the roster through a job listing, GODSENT have now confirmed the full lineup of Brazilian players.

TACO and felps reunited

Filling out the roster is young talents Eduardo ‘dumau‘ Wolkmer, Bruno ‘latto’ Rebelatto, Bruno ‘b4rtiN’ Câmara – ages 17, 18, and 19 respectively.

24 and 25-year-olds felps and TACO will be the experienced players, expected to lead this lineup of rising Brazilian talents, and hope to rival the top-performing Brazilian side currently, FURIA.

Dead: We’ve got Brazil’s top prospects

Speaking to Dexerto, team manager dead said “We wanted to build the perfect fit since the beginning, and we’ve managed to get the top prospects in Brazil — where we’ve tried to mix experience with young players.

“We’re here for the long run — I think both the players and organization knows that. After practicing for 5/6 days, they’ve really impressed me early on… I think we have all the ingredients to get to the top!’

GODSENT’s CEO Henrik ‘Heinrich’ Denebrandt said, ” We are very honored and excited for this new project and for everything it will bring to our fans, organization & brand growth. 2020 was a really good year for us and now the future looks even more exciting. It’s a big investment and a long-term play that we are very comfortable to get into.

GODSENT CS:GO roster