GODSENT leak their own CS:GO roster with TACO on job listing

Published: 17/Jan/2021 14:44

by Connor Bennett
Godsent's logo and Taco with his thumbs up
GODSENT/StarLadder

Taco

Swedish esports organization GODSENT have confirmed their new Counter-Strike roster, featuring Epitácio ‘TACO’ de Melo – with a job listing for someone to edit their reveal video. 

Roster and player announcements have become big business in esports, especially at the highest level.  A lot of time and effort goes into getting everything right – sometimes even weeks before the actual announcements are made.

Organizations will, at times, drop hints about what moves they’re making, especially if an insider – or even a player – manages to accidentally reveal things ahead of time.

However, this time, it wasn’t an insider or new player who dropped the ball on an announcement, but rather the organization themselves.

Taco playing for Team Liquid
Starladder
TACO had been rumored to be leading the new GODDSENT team.

The Swedish organization, which has typically had European Counter-Strike rosters, uploaded the files for their roster announcement to a job listing. They were asking for someone to edit the videos, removing the green screen behind their new players.

Front and center of the video is former SK Gaming and MiBR star TACO, who had been rumored to be leading the new GODSENT project. He’s flanked by former teammate João ‘felps’ Vasconcellos, Bruno ‘latto’ Rebelatto, Eduardo ‘dumau’ Wolkmer, and Bruno ‘b4rtiN’ Câmara.

RushBMedia’s Ryan Friend spotted the job listing and attached video files – totally revealing the whole roster.

After the hilarious ‘leak’ made the rounds on Twitter, the listing was removed from the Upwork website, and the videos were taken down.

However, GODSENT and Taco decided to have a little fun with things. “FAKE NEWS,” they tweeted, while Taco claimed “it’s not me,” in the videos.

Before it was removed, the listing asked for the work to be completed by 6PM on Monday, January 18, pointing at an announcement coming soon.

Seeing as they’ve now taken it down, and quite a decent number of CS:GO fans have seen the videos, GODSENT might move that forward and announce their new line-up sooner.

It’s either a spectacular blunder that will be talked about while the lineup is together, or a superb piece of hype-building.

GeT RiGhT: From CSGO God To Twitch Star

Published: 17/Jan/2021 1:33

by Alan Bernal
get right csgo twitch

GeT_RiGhT

Don’t count out Counter-Strike legend Christopher ‘GeT_RiGhT’ Alesund. Although he’s taking an extended break from his esports career, fans won’t have to wait long to see what his next chapter will bring.

For legacy CS fans, there’s no name that rings as loudly as GeT_RiGhT’s in almost every era of Valve’s shooter through the past two decades.

But the Swedish sensation is temporarily moving on from competitive play. This was a heartbreak for an industry that’s gotten used to seeing the star pop off at will throughout events, an experience that will have to wait for now.

Instead, the 30-year-old is excited to commit himself to the world of content creation and Twitch streaming to experience a “competition on another level for a person that loves competition,” GeT_RiGhT said.

“I love games,” he said. “At the end of the day I’m a gamer… CS is not the complete story of GeT_RiGhT.”

Although he has plenty of surprises in store for his fanbase, he made a note to say that this stage of his career will only mean he’ll be more active in games like Valorant, Call of Duty, and even maybe some League of Legends.

Still, GeT_RiGhT didn’t go so far as to rule out coming back to pro level play in the future, although he’s not holding out for a return soon.

For the time being, people can get excited to see a heavy presence from the Swede on Twitch, playing multiple titles as well as, of course, CS:GO.