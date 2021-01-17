GODSENT leak their own CS:GO roster with TACO on job listing

Swedish esports organization GODSENT have confirmed their new Counter-Strike roster, featuring Epitácio ‘TACO’ de Melo – with a job listing for someone to edit their reveal video.

Roster and player announcements have become big business in esports, especially at the highest level. A lot of time and effort goes into getting everything right – sometimes even weeks before the actual announcements are made.

Organizations will, at times, drop hints about what moves they’re making, especially if an insider – or even a player – manages to accidentally reveal things ahead of time.

However, this time, it wasn’t an insider or new player who dropped the ball on an announcement, but rather the organization themselves.

The Swedish organization, which has typically had European Counter-Strike rosters, uploaded the files for their roster announcement to a job listing. They were asking for someone to edit the videos, removing the green screen behind their new players.

Front and center of the video is former SK Gaming and MiBR star TACO, who had been rumored to be leading the new GODSENT project. He’s flanked by former teammate João ‘felps’ Vasconcellos, Bruno ‘latto’ Rebelatto, Eduardo ‘dumau’ Wolkmer, and Bruno ‘b4rtiN’ Câmara.

RushBMedia’s Ryan Friend spotted the job listing and attached video files – totally revealing the whole roster.

It appears that GODSENT has made a job posting on https://t.co/yAvRjo8arO seeking video editors for their new roster announcement scheduled for tomorrow. Within the Drive folder are videos of the rumored TACO project in GODSENT apparel. pic.twitter.com/CMIFlgv265 — Ryan (@RyanAtRBM) January 17, 2021

After the hilarious ‘leak’ made the rounds on Twitter, the listing was removed from the Upwork website, and the videos were taken down.

However, GODSENT and Taco decided to have a little fun with things. “FAKE NEWS,” they tweeted, while Taco claimed “it’s not me,” in the videos.

FAKE NEWS — GODSENT (@GODSENTgg) January 17, 2021

It’s not me — Epitacio de Melo (@TACOCS) January 17, 2021

Before it was removed, the listing asked for the work to be completed by 6PM on Monday, January 18, pointing at an announcement coming soon.

Seeing as they’ve now taken it down, and quite a decent number of CS:GO fans have seen the videos, GODSENT might move that forward and announce their new line-up sooner.

It’s either a spectacular blunder that will be talked about while the lineup is together, or a superb piece of hype-building.