TSM returns to Counter-Strike with new EU roster after six-year leave

TSM has officially returned to Counter-Strike with a new EU roster after a six-year absence from the scene.

TSM has made its reentry into the CSGO scene with a new EU roster. The roster was first reported by Dust2.us on July 26, fielding a mix of veteran names and young talents.

It was then reported by Blix on August 1 that the team was seemingly in jeopardy as disagreements over the contracts of head coach Rémy ‘XTQZZZ’ Quoniam supposedly resulted in him pulling out of the roster.

However, it seems that the disagreements were resolved as XTQZZZ will be coaching the team among the other reported members of the squad as it’s all been made official as of August 29.

TSM makes a return to Counter-Strike with new EU roster

Announced by TSM directly, joining XTQZZZ as the coaching staff is Lambert “Lambert” Prigent as the assistant coach.

Their IGL, Valdemar “valde” Vangså has led some of EU’s best upcoming teams over the past five years, notably with Heroic and North early into his career, and stints with OG and ENCE.

French veteran Audric “JACKZ” Jug was last seen as a stand-in for Vitality at ESL Pro League Season 17. After being dropped from G2 in 2022, JACKZ has had rocky results as he would go on to sign with HEET who eventually dropped the roster.

Timothy “interz” Yakushin burst onto the scene in 2019 as a part of Gambit Youngsters, which would go on to be Gambit’s main team, and eventually sold to Cloud9. He was eventually let go by C9 in January.

Cai “CYPHER” Watson was one of the key members of Into The Breach’s miraculous run to the quarter-final of the BLAST.tv Paris Major, and now for the first time play on a major org.

Mădălin-Andrei “MoDo” Mirea has had stints with a Romanian team, Nexus Gaming, however, has not been active for as long as some other members of the team nor as many matches.

Starting roster

Valdemar “valde” Vangså

Audric “JACKZ” Jug

Timothy “interz” Yakushin

Cai “CYPHER” Watson

Mădălin-Andrei “MoDo” Mirea

Coaching staff