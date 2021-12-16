Gla1ve: “We need to play better to win titles” | BLAST Premier CSGO World Final

Lukas ‘gla1ve’ Rossander and Astralis staved off elimination against NiP at the BLAST Premier World Final, but the IGL thinks his team need to play better to start competing for titles.

Gla1ve let out a triumphant scream during Astralis’ match over the Ninjas in Pyjamas. He told Dexerto how proud he is of the team’s performance, especially the new additions on the team in Benjamin ‘blameF’ Bremer and Kristian ‘k0nfig’ Wienecke.

But making a lower-bracket run will only invite greater challenges that Astralis will have to navigate to come out on top at the BLAST World Final.

