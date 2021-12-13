k0nfig on Astralis’ kryptonite | Road to BLAST CSGO World Final

Kristian ‘k0nfig’ Wienecke is headed to the BLAST CSGO World Final with Astralis to try and claim the biggest stake in the $1,000,000 prize pool.

Battling through injury when he was on Complexity, k0nfig was looking to make an impactful return to CSGO. That’s when he got an offer to play with Lukas ‘gla1ve’ Rossander and Andreas ‘Xyp9x’ Højsleth on the legendary Astralis side.

A trip to play in his native Denmark and bring along Benjamin ‘blameF’ Bremer was too good to pass up. Now he’s embarking toward the World Final where Astralis will look to overcome their “kryptonite” and come out as the best team in CSGO.

