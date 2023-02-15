Former NAVI CSGO star Boombl4 returns in new team

Former NAVI captain Kirill ‘Boombl4’ Mikhaylov has officially returned to activity in a new team with fellow Russian players.

Boombl4 has signed with 1win together with Aleksei ‘NickelBack⁠’ Trofimov, rounding out a roster that had already been strengthened with the addition of Igor ‘Forester’ Bezotecheskiy earlier this month.

The announcement marks Boombl4’s return to activity after nine months away from the game. He was removed from NAVI’s active roster in May 2022 due to what the Ukrainian organization described as “high reputational risks for the club”. It later turned out that Boombl4 and his wife, Lika ‘LiQueen’ Mikhailova, were involved in a messy divorce case that became public.

Boombl4’s addition comes as a considerable boost for 1win, who feature one of the hottest talents in Eastern Europe in Denis ‘deko’ Zhukov. During Boombl4’s three-year tenure with NAVI, the Ukrainian team won several international tournaments, including PGL Major Stockholm in 2021, and the $1 million Intel Grand Slam Season 3.

But despite his past success as an in-game leader, Boombl4 will not be calling the shots for 1win. Instead, it will be NickelBack⁠ taking the team’s reins, Dexerto has confirmed.

1win have also confirmed the appointment of a new coach in Dmitry ‘hooch’ Bogdanov, who reunites with his former Entropiq charges NickelBack⁠ and Forester.

1win CSGO roster: