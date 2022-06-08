Ex-NAVI captain Boombl4 claims he has been “blackmailed” amid drug use accusations

Former NAVI captain Kirill ‘Boombl4’ Mikhailov has been accused of drug use by his wife, Lika ‘LiQueen’ Mikhailova. He has responded on social media, stating he has been blackmailed with “various photos/videos.”

The accusations were made by LiQueen on her Telegram channel, where a video was posted showing Boombl4 snorting a powdery white substance. LiQueen accused Boombl4 of being a “complete drug addict” and of cheating on her “more than once”.

Both LiQueen and Boombl4 have confirmed that they are getting a divorce just five months into their marriage. Boombl4 proposed to LiQueen on the PGL Major Stockholm stage following NAVI’s victory in the grand final of the tournament against G2 Esports.

On April 21, LiQueen announced that she was seeking a divorce from Boombl4, only to reveal a few days later that they had reconciled.

The pair’s marriage has drawn increased attention in the CS:GO scene, especially since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On social media, LiQueen has posted several messages that appear to show support for the war, which saw Boombl4 come under heavy criticism as he plays for a Ukrainian organization.

On May 28, NAVI announced that Boombl4 had been removed from the team, citing “high reputational risks for the club”. It is unclear whether NAVI were referring to the accusations that have been levied against the player, who has been on the organization’s books since May 2019.

Boombl4 responds to the accusations

In a video posted on Telegram, Boombl4 apologized to his followers “for everything that has been posted on the Internet”.

“I was ashamed of all this, but, unfortunately, I could not control it,” he said, adding that he will likely post a more detailed message about this matter.

In a subsequent Twitter post, the Russian player revealed that he has been “blackmailed with various photos/videos and also a huge amount of fake information.” He also vowed to file libel suits “soon”.

today I got divorced from my wife and was blackmailed with various photos/videos and also a huge amount of fake information. Soon I will be filing libel suits. Many thanks to everyone for the support and understanding at a difficult time for me. — Кирилл (@Boombl4CS) June 8, 2022

Dexerto revealed on May 31 that NAVI are considering handing the in-game leader role over to Denis ‘electroNic’ Sharipov. The team will be attending the upcoming BLAST Premier Spring Finals in Lisbon with Ukrainian player Viktor ‘sdy’ Orudzhev as a stand-in.