Fnatic starts international CSGO roster as ALEX and mezii join

UK-based esports organization Fnatic has announced the signings of Alex “ALEX” McMeekin and William “mezii” Merriman to their CSGO roster.

Fnatic, who have pretty much always fielded an all-Swedish roster in Counter-Strike, are giving their squad some British flare with the two new players.

ALEX, formerly of Cloud9 and Vitality, joins following an inactive spell after his departure from C9 earlier in 2021. There were even rumors he might move to Valorant, but those are quashed now.

Meanwhile mezii, also formerly of Cloud9, joins from Team Endpoint.

In their announcement, Fnatic says this signifies their “new recommitment and era for CS:GO.”

“It has been an intense summer period, culminating and assessing all possible routes for the future of the Fnatic Counter-Strike roster. We analysed over a hundred players over the period to create a fully holistic view of what options were available for us during this rebuild.”

While Fnatic said they have “a huge amount of respect and admiration for the Swedish CS:GO scene,” they think “an international lineup would provide us with many more options and greater flexibility for the future.”

I'm excited to finally announce that I've joined the @FNATIC family!🥳 I've achieved a lot with the @TeamEndpoint boys & wish them the best going forward! I'm ready to grind with this great international roster & represent new colours under a historic org 💪👑#ALWAYSFNATIC 🧡 — MEZII' (@kingmezii) August 3, 2021

Upon joining, ALEX said “I want to get back to winning ways here at Fnatic and I will give my all to do so. To the people that have supported me so far, I would like to thank you for your continuous kind words and energy. In particular, I would like to thank the team at NIVO Management for making this move possible. To anyone new, welcome on board, let’s make it a wild one!”

JW and Golden are currently on the bench.

On the horizon for this new roster is ESL Pro League Season 14, where Fnatic will face off against the likes of NaVi, FaZe and BIG in their group.

FNATIC CS:GO Roster