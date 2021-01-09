 FalleN joins Team Liquid CSGO squad to replace Twistzz - Dexerto
FalleN joins Team Liquid CSGO squad to replace Twistzz

Published: 9/Jan/2021 18:00

by Andrew Amos
FalleN playing CSGO
ESL / Helena Kristiansson

FalleN Team Liquid

Team Liquid have finally announced Brazilian legend Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo is joining their CS:GO roster as the squad looks to rebuild after Russell ‘Twistzz’ Van Dulken announced he was taking a step back.

Weeks of speculation can now be put to bed. Former MIBR star and two-time Major winner FalleN is locked in to join Team Liquid as the North American organization looks to rebuild for 2021.

After taking a step back from his duties at MIBR over a dispute following the removal of Epitacio ‘TACO’ de Melo and Fernando ‘fer’ Alvarenga in September 2020, FalleN is set to take to the server for the first time in almost six months under the Liquid banner.

FalleN’s move to Liquid has been teased since December 2020. Twistzz shocked fans after stepping down from the roster after the IEM Global Challenge, where he said he was looking to move to Europe.

“I hope that I’m back next year in a new home. […] It was a mutual decision after looking over a couple of things, and I think it’s for the best for both sides,” he said, live on stream in the post-game interview after Liquid’s 0-3 loss to Astralis in the Grand Final.

Twistzz playing CS:GO for Team Liquid
DreamHack
Twistzz is looking to play in Europe while Liquid is settling back down in North America.

FalleN brings a different set of skills to Liquid. Known for his AWPing and in-game leading, it’s drastically different from Twistzz’ meticulous rifling. With Jacky ‘Stewie2k’ Yip currently handling the IGLing, FalleN might be able to take the load off his former MIBR teammate’s shoulders.

He will also be able to pick up the AWP in Nick ‘nitr0’ Canella’s absence, helping free up the squad.

Team Liquid’s first outing with fallen will be at the BLAST Premier Global Final on January 19 ⁠— the start of a busy three-month schedule.

TACO officially released from MiBR contract

Published: 8/Jan/2021 22:57

by Bill Cooney
Starladder

MiBR

Brazilian Counter-Strike pro Epitácio “TACO” de Melo announced on January 8, 2021 that he’s no longer a member of MiBR, becoming ready and able to join another team right away.

TACO was released from MiBR’s roster, along with teammate Fernando ‘fer’ Alvarenga and coach Ricardo ‘dead’ Sinigaglia, in the wake of massive drama over the use of banned exploits in September of 2020.

Dead, who had been with the team since March 2020, was one of the slew of coaches implicated in the scandal once it was discovered that he, along with 10 others across the esport, had knowingly used a bug to gain a spectating advantage on opponents.

TACO and fer became MIBR icons after joining the org in 2018, along with fellow star FalleN, who also left the team shortly after his teammates were cut due to his disagreement with how the whole situation was handled.

Helena Kristiansson for ESL
TACO was one of MiBR’s biggest stars before being cut.

On January 8, TACO officially announced on Twitter he was no longer under contract with MiBR, and free to pursue other options.

“By the way, this week I managed to get out of the contract with the last org,” de Melo tweeted. “I’m READY to sign with the next one! News soon!”

It remains to be seen exactly where the 24-year-old will end up, but according to some reports he could be set for a reunion with dead as the two join up to create a new Brazilian team following the shakeup at MiBR.

Dead did have a 6.5-month ban leveled on him after the observing scandal on August 31, which would make him eligible to return to coaching in mid-March of 2021, so we might see an update — if things do pan out — around then.

TACO is one of the most decorated CSGO players in Brazilian history and has an undeniable reputation for putting the needs of the group above his own time and time again no matter what org he’s on, the definition of a true team player.

So, even if the ‘Brazilian super-team 2.0’ plan doesn’t work out with dead, he should have no problem finding a new home somewhere.