LUCAS1, vsm and Cogu leave MIBR 3 months after CSGO rebuild - Dexerto

Four of MIBR’s newest additions have left the CS:GO squad as soon as they arrived. LUCAS1, vsm, and Cogu announced they were leaving the squad after renegotiations fell flat, while leo_drunky’s loan from Sharks Esports has also ended after just three months.

After a tumultuous 2020, things were looking up for MIBR’s new squad. The loss of Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo, Epitacio ‘TACO’ de Melo, and Fernando ‘fer’ Alvarenga left the squad worse for wear, but they managed to instill some hope back in the Brazilian CS:GO faithful with their new roster.

Between Lucas ‘LUCAS1’ Teles, Leonardo ‘leo_drunky’ de Oliverira, and Vinicius ‘vsm’ Moreira, MIBR looked renewed, even placing as high as fourth in Flashpoint Season 2.

However, the rebuild has fallen flat by the team’s high standards, and the MIBR is off soul searching again. Their four new additions ⁠— including coach Raphael ‘cogu’ Camargo ⁠— have announced they have all left the squad.

LUCAS1 and vsm kept it short and sweet, thanking the organization for their brief stint. LUCAS1 added that while he tried to renegotiate his contract, it “did not work.”

Cogu revealed he was looking to kickstart a new project in CS:GO, with the 35-year-old coach on the lookout for a new organization.

“Today was my last day at MIBR. I would like to say that I will stay on CS:GO and [I’m] looking forward to [competing] on the [highest] level again. I have a stable and set project with 6 players, any org interested can get in touch with me,” he said on Twitter.

Leo_drunky’s loan with MIBR has also reportedly ended at the same time, with the prodigy headed back to Sharks Esports. MIBR has not officially announced the departure of any of the players.

Alencar ‘trk’ Rossato and Vito ‘kNg’ Giuseppe remain on the roster. While FalleN and TACO remain contracted with MIBR, the former is reportedly set to join Team Liquid in the coming days.