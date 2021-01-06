 LUCAS1, vsm and Cogu leave MIBR 3 months after CSGO rebuild - Dexerto
Logo
CS:GO

LUCAS1, vsm and Cogu leave MIBR 3 months after CSGO rebuild

Published: 6/Jan/2021 4:49

by Andrew Amos
MIBR 2020 CS:GO roster
Twitter: MIBR

Share

Four of MIBR’s newest additions have left the CS:GO squad as soon as they arrived. LUCAS1, vsm, and Cogu announced they were leaving the squad after renegotiations fell flat, while leo_drunky’s loan from Sharks Esports has also ended after just three months.

After a tumultuous 2020, things were looking up for MIBR’s new squad. The loss of Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo, Epitacio ‘TACO’ de Melo, and Fernando ‘fer’ Alvarenga left the squad worse for wear, but they managed to instill some hope back in the Brazilian CS:GO faithful with their new roster.

Between Lucas ‘LUCAS1’ Teles, Leonardo ‘leo_drunky’ de Oliverira, and Vinicius ‘vsm’ Moreira, MIBR looked renewed, even placing as high as fourth in Flashpoint Season 2.

However, the rebuild has fallen flat by the team’s high standards, and the MIBR is off soul searching again. Their four new additions ⁠— including coach Raphael ‘cogu’ Camargo ⁠— have announced they have all left the squad.

LUCAS1 and vsm kept it short and sweet, thanking the organization for their brief stint. LUCAS1 added that while he tried to renegotiate his contract, it “did not work.”

Cogu revealed he was looking to kickstart a new project in CS:GO, with the 35-year-old coach on the lookout for a new organization.

  • Read More:

“Today was my last day at MIBR. I would like to say that I will stay on CS:GO and [I’m] looking forward to [competing] on the [highest] level again. I have a stable and set project with 6 players, any org interested can get in touch with me,” he said on Twitter.

Leo_drunky’s loan with MIBR has also reportedly ended at the same time, with the prodigy headed back to Sharks Esports. MIBR has not officially announced the departure of any of the players.

Alencar ‘trk’ Rossato and Vito ‘kNg’ Giuseppe remain on the roster. While FalleN and TACO remain contracted with MIBR, the former is reportedly set to join Team Liquid in the coming days.

CS:GO

Can anyone catch S1mple & ZywOo? Best CSGO players of 2020’s online era

Published: 31/Dec/2020 18:25 Updated: 4/Jan/2021 10:56

by Ava Thompson-Powell
Featured image showing ZywOo, s1mple, and Blamef

Share

s1mple ZywOo
As the most cataclysmic year of late draws to a close, CSGO players have had to get used to competing in an incredibly different style of play. Who has their skill the most in 2020?

In a year filled with cheating scandals, player strikes, and an online era, Counter-Strike has endured its most turbulent year-to-date. While some teams benefited more from the shift to online events, Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev & Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut remain the frontrunners for CS:GO’s yearly Ballon d’Or.

But who else will rub shoulders with the French phenomenon and Ukrainian wonder, and can anyone dethrone the pair as the top two in the world?

Below is our ranking of 2020’s top performers. Make sure to listen to check our video on all the information pertaining to our ranked picks:

  • Benjamin ‘blameF’ Bremer
  • Nicolai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz
  • Martin ‘stavn’ Lund
  • Florian ‘syrsoN’ Rische
  • Lukas ‘gla1ve’ Rossander
  • Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut
  • Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev

While it’s no question as to ZyWoo and s1mple giving us a fantastic year of Counter-Strike, the fact of who takes the top spot and reaches that Ballon d’Or is still in question. Both are equally fantastic esports players in differing qualities, yes, which makes the final outcome something that’s hotly debated.

As a whole, Na’Vi is phenomenal — something we saw in IEM Katowice — with s1mple picking up the rarest accolade to be handed out in 2020: a LAN MVP award. Fellow competitors from opposing teams are all in opposition over who will be picked, so the MVP of 2020 is still anyone’s game.