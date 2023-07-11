Ex-Sentinels Valorant IGL reportedly returning to CSGO

Former Sentinels and XSET Valorant IGL Rory ‘dephh’ Jackson is reportedly joining M80’s CS:GO project as its head coach.

M80 is reportedly making moves in the North American CS:GO market as the organization is looking to field a team in the esport. One of the people involved in the project might be familiar to Valorant fans as Dust2 has reported that dephh, who was last seen as the IGL for Sentinels, has been tapped as M80’s head coach.

dephh and the people behind the new esports organization have a history together, as the founder of M80 and its Vice President of Esports, Donald ‘SyykoNT’ Muir, crossed over with the player from his time with XSET.

SyykoNT coached dephh while he was on XSET and Sentinels and the two are seemingly going to be working together again, now in CS:GO.

The British player has been absent from the public eye since his exit from Sentinels. His last tweet was confirming he had left the team back in May.

Former Sentinels and XSET player to return to CS:GO

Before switching over to Valorant, dephh was a CS:GO pro known for his time on Complexity Gaming. With Complexity, dephh made three CS:GO Majors and had his best finish at the 2018 FACEIT Major in London.

The British player retired from CS:GO in 2019 and started his career in Valorant soon after. With XSET, dephh managed to earn multiple top-five finishes in domestic competition and qualified for VCT Masters Copenhagen and Valorant Champions 2022.

He joined Sentinels for the 2023 season, but did not see the same success as the squad bombed out of VCT LOCK//IN and went 2-5 to start the VCT Americas split before he parted ways with the team.

dephh has been an IGL in both CS:GO and Valorant but has yet to put down his mouse and keyboard for a coaching gig up to this point in his career. M80 has yet to officially announce its CS:GO roster.