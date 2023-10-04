Sentinels Valorant team to play off-season showmatch against NA Challengers side

Sentinels have had a mostly quiet Valorant esports off-season after adding a new IGL and substitute player. Now, the team is set to debut its new roster in a showmatch.

The VCT off-season is in full swing as multiple teams are still adding or dropping players for the 2024 season. Sentinels, however, seemingly finished their roster early in the free agency period after adding Mouhamed ‘johnqt’ Ouarid as the new IGL and Jordan ‘Zellsis’ Montemurro as a substitute.

With a completed roster, the team is expected to participate in off-season tournaments to get ready for the VCT Americas KICK-OFF tournament. The squad will get to show off its new roster earlier than many fans expected.

In a recent live stream, Moist Esports co-owner Ludwig Ahgren broke the news that his Valorant team, Moist x Shopify Rebellion, will face Sentinels as part of a showmatch series he is planning.

Sentinels Valorant team to face off against MxS

The content creator and esports organization owner said last week that he wanted to host monthly showmatches with his team against other popular squads in Valorant esports. He initially name-dropped Sentinels, along with Paper Rex and LOUD, but did not confirm which teams would be participating.

In his October 3 livestream, however, he revealed that Sentinels is set to participate in his showmatch series sometime toward the end of this month.

“I might have a showmatch with a certain team that TenZ is on by the end of the month, perhaps. That me and tarik will watch together, maybe,” Ludwig said after initially leaking the matchup.

Moist x Shopify already played one showmatch this off-season, against Cloud9, in a Red Bull-produced event called ‘Double Agent’. Cloud9 and MxS first faced off in a normal best-of-one game before clashing in a fun best-of-three series that saw Ludwig and C9 Super Smash Bros. player Joseph ‘Mang0′ Marquez disrupt both teams’ communication and controls.

The upcoming showmatch against the Tier 2 Valorant squad should give fans a taste of what this new-look Sentinels roster can do as the organization is trying to bounce back from two years of lackluster results in the VCT circuit.

Ludwig has not yet revealed the date and time for the showmatch or the rules that will be in place.