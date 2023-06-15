M80 set to enter Counter-Strike esports with “world-class” CS2 roster

M80 has announced a new Vice President of Esports, Donald ‘SyykoNT’ Muir, who will help the organization expand into other competitive titles, including CS2.

M80 is a newer and smaller esports operation compared to some of its contemporaries in the North American market. However, the new kid on the block is looking to expand into other competitive titles following the addition of former Sentinels’ head coach SyykoNT as VP of esports.

M80 currently fields competitive teams in Valorant, Rocket League and Rainbow Six: Siege, and supports Street Fighter player ‘EndingWalker.’

Article continues after ad

When asked about his expected duties as M80’s VP of Esports, SyykoNT said he will support the current rosters to help maintain their status as competitive squads. He specifically pointed out the Valorant squad, which will be fighting for a spot in VCT Americas through the Ascension tournament starting on June 30.

He also teased M80’s entrance into another tactical shooter esport.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“In addition to supporting these existing rosters, I have sights set on Counter-Strike 2, and plan to build a world-class roster,” he told Dexerto.

Article continues after ad

M80 plans to field a CS2 team in the future

M80 The M80 Valorant roster consists of the former Ghost Gaming core.

SyykoNT did not specify which region M80 will prioritize when attempting to build its CS2 team. The organization’s Valorant and Rocket League rosters have North American players, while the Rainbow Six: Siege team is mostly made up of Brazilian players and rounded out by an American and a Swedish player.

It remains unclear when the Counter-Strike esports circuit will start to make the switch from CS:GO to CS2, which has a soft Summer 2023 release date. The Counter-Strike player officially began on June 12 and will last until July 9, with the BLAST Premier Fall Groups and IEM Cologne 2023 being the first two elite-level tournaments of the new season.