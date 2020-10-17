CSGO map maker FMPONE reveals new improved version of Cache - Dexerto

Counter-Strike map maker Shawn ‘FMPONE’ Snelling has revealed some new visual upgrades and map changes to the popular CS:GO map Cache, since it was removed from the active competitive pool.
Counter-Strike has featured plenty of iconic maps over the years, with the likes of Dust2 and Nuke still included in the competitive map pool and regularly seen in tournaments.
However, every so often Valve will replace certain maps in the rotation, if they have become too stale or if they are in need of a rework, which has been seen with plenty of maps in previous years.
Cache is the latest map to receive some visual upgrades in CS:GO.
The latest map to be removed from the active pool was Cache, which was originally made by FMPONE and Sal ‘Volcano’ Garozzo, but, FMPONE might have now hinted at its return to the active pool, after sharing even more adjustments to the fan-favorite map.
FMPONE finally revealed the changes with his followers on October 17, explaining that the Workshop version of DE_CACHE was now updated, meaning that players can see the new changes for themselves.
We might not be in the Big Apple this year, but IEM New York is still taking place. Three events across North America, Europe, and CIS will take place to crown regional champions in the next stage of the IEM Global Challenge.
ESL One New York in 2019 featured an Astralis vs Evil Geniuses final, where the hometown stars took down the dominant Danes in a convincing 3-1 series. However, the two will be separated into different regional events in 2020.
IEM New York is still taking place online, with 32 teams across three regions invited to take part in the $250,000 event. Across three weeks, different regional champions will be crowned, with RMR points on offer for the best performing teams.
Evil Geniuses won ESL One New York 2019. This year, there’ll be three winners.
IEM New York, being an ESL event, will be streamed on the ESL CS:GO channels on Twitch and YouTube. We’ve embedded the streams below for your convenience.
IEM New York teams
12 North American and CIS teams, plus eight European teams, will be taking part in IEM New York. Despite having the fewest number of teams, Europe boasts the biggest prize pool of $140,000 USD.
The teams will be divided into two sets of groups — six in each NA and CIS group, four in Europe. The best teams in each group will make it to the playoffs. The format for playoffs will be single-elimination in Europe, and double-elimination for North America and CIS.