New CS2 map from Cache creator brings back Santorini: Thera

The map creator behind classics like Cache and Subzero, FMPONE, has released his latest creation, and his first for Counter-Strike 2, called Thera – a revamp of the Operation map Santorini, released in CS:GO in 2016.

FMPONE’s map Cache is his most famous, and although it isn’t fully remade for CS2 yet, this is likely because he has been busy working on Thera instead.

Thera isn’t technically a brand new map, but rather a remake of Santorini, a beautiful map set in Greece that released with Operation Wildfire for CS:GO. For the latest version though, it has been renamed Thera, which the description explains is the classical name for the Greek island.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

First look at Thera in CS2

With a vacation feel, this map is brightly lit and spacious in the middle, with some tighter chokepoints and sneaky angles around the sides.

Steam / FMPONE Thera’s A bombsite

Adorned with lots of small props and detailed textures, this does feel like the finished version of a map long in the making, although potentially will still have some iteration to come as players try it out.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Steam / FMPONE

Released on December 27, the map already has thousands of subscribers, a number sure to climb sharply in the coming days. You can subscribe on the Workshop here.

Article continues after ad

Cache meanwhile is still yet to make an official return in CS2, and with Valve keeping tight-lipped on future content plans, who knows if it ever will. Other classics like Train and Cobblestone are also missing from official servers, and many hope to see them return.

Article continues after ad

Thera will now be on the list of maps for casual and competitive players alike to play with, and if it is well-liked, could make its way into a future active-duty map pool.