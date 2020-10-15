 Astralis confirm sale of es3tag to Cloud9 CSGO - Dexerto
Astralis confirm sale of es3tag to Cloud9 CSGO

Published: 15/Oct/2020 4:23 Updated: 15/Oct/2020 9:20

by Andrew Amos
es3tag playing for Heroic with Cloud9 logo
Adela Sznajder for DreamHack / Cloud9

Astralis Cloud9

Danish CS:GO star Patrick “es3tag” Hansen has only been a part of Astralis for six months, but he’s already moving on from the squad’s ambitious 10-man project, with the organization confirming he will join Cloud9 at the end of October.

Astralis have said they want to create a 10-man team for CS:GO in 2020, a plan that started when members of the legendary lineup took time off after a strenuous couple of years that saw the team lift four Major trophies, and cement themselves as one of the greatest squads of all time.

With the idea to create a two-team core, filled with players who could rotate in and out for each other, es3tag was signed to play a major role in that expansion. Just months later though, his time with the Danish organization has officially come to an end.

es3tag holding Astralis jersey with Zonic
Astralis
es3tag is moving on from Astralis six months after signing.

es3tag joins Cloud9

Despite being the first man to join this new initiative, es3tag is set to depart for Cloud9, with Astralis CEO Anders Hørsholt admitting that this was “not something [they] saw coming,” but player transfers will always be part of the game.

“We will not be commenting on any specifics, but I do believe it is one of the biggest transfers on record, and the conditions offered to Patrick are also of a kind he wanted to pursue,” he continued. “We have an obligation towards our own business and towards the player, and as such we are pleased to have finalized this agreement with Cloud9. Patrick will be missed by everybody here, and I hope one day he will yet again be part of Astralis.”

Es3tag has also commented on the news, saying he is proud to represent Astralis, and never thought he would be moving so soon: “I just won my first big title, and I truly enjoy working with all the guys on and around the team. That being said, what Cloud9 is offering me is something I needed to consider seriously. I love the ideas behind the project, and I believe it will be a team to consider in the top of CS for years to come. While I am sad to leave Astralis and the people here, I look forward to the challenge in Cloud9.

es3tag joined Astralis properly in July 2020, but the move was announced months earlier during Flashpoint Season 1. He was the first part of Astralis’ 10-man puzzle, as the Danish squad looked to implement a new rotation system.

Jakob “JUGi” Hansen was also a part of the squad earlier in 2020 but left when Astralis onboarded Bubzkji. Marco “Snappi” Pfeiffer was temporarily used as a substitute for es3tag as well before his contract with Heroic ran out.

Cloud9 have announced four of the six pieces of their new CS:GO team after dropping their South African-NA hybrid roster in September. Ricky “floppy” Kemery is the only player from the former ATK squad remaining, with Cloud9 picking up Alex “Alex” McMeekin, William “mezii” Merriman, and Ozgur “woxic” Eker. They will be coached by former 100 Thieves coach Aleksandar “kassad” Trifunovic.

BLAST Premier Fall moves CSGO event to Europe & replaces 100 Thieves

Published: 14/Oct/2020 15:00

by Calum Patterson
BLAST Premier Fall Series with S1mple
BLAST

BLAST BLAST Premier

BLAST has announced that BIG and Furia will be replacing 100 Thieves and Team Liquid in the BLAST Premier Fall series, with all teams competing from Europe.

During the online CS:GO era, teams in different regions have been unable to face each other due to the travel restrictions and all tournaments being moved online. This has led to an interesting, but not entirely desirable, separation of the competition.

The BLAST Premier Fall Series will finally bring together the two main regions, Europe and America, to compete under a single tournament once again, as German’s BIG and Brazil’s Furia replace the outgoing 100 Thieves and Team Liquid.

The Fall Series was initially planned to be another split tournament, with eight European teams, and 4 American teams, playing in their own separate events. However, with 100 Thieves pulling out of CS:GO, it would have left only three teams in the NA event.

100 Thieves Australian roster
BLAST
100 Thieves had secured spots in partnered leagues including BLAST, but have now pulled out of the esport altogether.

Rather than simply filling the spot with Furia, BLAST are bringing together both events, and adding BIG into the mix as well. BIG are certainly deserving of a spot, considering their impressive form over the online era.

Team Liquid will make way, and instead join up in the Fall Showdown in November. BLAST says they agreed to this with Liquid “to limit the amount of cross-continental travel for players.”

“The Fall Series will throw up some of the most exciting match-ups this year with Americas-based teams FURIA, MiBR and Evil Geniuses now able to rekindle old and new rivalries against Europe’s leading Counter-Strike teams,” BLAST said.

Twistzz playing CS:GO
BLAST
Team Liquid will advance straight to the Fall Showdown, with BIG taking their spot in the groups.

BLAST Premier Fall teams:

  • Astralis
  • NiP
  • G2 Esports
  • OG
  • Vitality
  • NAVI
  • FaZe Clan
  • Complexity
  • FURIA
  • MiBR
  • Evil Geniuses
  • BIG

All teams will be based in Europe for the tournament, starting on October 26 with the first group matches. The top two from each group advance to the Fall Finals, bottom two to the Showdown, for a second shot at making it to the finals. After the finals are concluded, winning teams will advance to the Global Finals in January.

“The Counter-Strike scene has been crying out for both regions to renew rivalries in recent months and we’re delighted that we can deliver this for fans.” said BLAST CEO, Robbie Douek.

You can catch all the action from the BLAST Premier Fall Series starting on October 26.

