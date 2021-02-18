Logo
CSGO February 17 patch notes: Ping changes, Apollo update, more

Published: 18/Feb/2021 4:31

by Andrew Amos
Apollo in CS:GO
Valve

Valve has released a new update for CS:GO on February 17, patching multiple maps including Anubis and Apollo, as well as changing the new ping and short-handed bonus systems.

Valve ended 2020 ⁠— and started 2021 ⁠— by implementing a number of features to improve the quality of life of players. Pings, bonuses for teams who have an AFK, and more have made the game somewhat better despite the controversial removal of bots.

However, these systems are slowly being stripped back. Valve has nerfed the ping system in the February 17 update, and also fixed a few bugs with the bonus system.

CS:GO chat wheel customization options
Valve
CS:GO’s new chat wheel system allowed players to ping enemies, but not anymore.

Pings no longer highlight enemies

The Ping system in CS:GO acts similarly to that in Valorant and Rainbow Six: Siege. However, it has one distinct advantage ⁠— it highlighted guns and enemies. Now, it won’t do the latter.

Valve has nerfed pings to no longer highlight enemies to “eliminate any instance of being able to reveal a hidden enemy.” People could spam pings through smokes and other utility to try and find enemies, and that’s not in the spirit of the game according to the developers.

This comes after an earlier change to pings, making them linger even if a weapon was picked up, rather than disappear immediately and give away intel.

B Site screenshot of Anubis CS:GO map
Valve
Anubis is one of four maps getting changed in the February 17 update.

Apollo, Anubis, Engage, and Frostbite exploits removed

A number of exploits on some of the game’s newer maps have also been removed as part of the February 17 update. Anubis has had a wallbang removed, Engage’s boost spots have been taken down, and a number of exploits on Apollo were also deleted.

Frostbite got a general clean-up, improving clipping and removing glass from buildings “to improve gameplay.”

A bug which saw the short-handed bonus being given out in unintended game modes, as well as an audio glitch with footsteps, have also been fixed.

You can find the full CS:GO February 17 patch notes below.

CSGO February 17 patch notes

Maps

Anubis

  • Reskinned the signs and information boards
  • Fixed the wallbang through the trim on the mid building between double door and the CT house
  • Added some grenade clips to prevent weird grenade bouncing on A heaven

Apollo

  • Multiple exploits, clipping faults and boosts etc. fix based on the feedback of Oliv1er and timure of the MapInk Discord
  • Fixed spawn boost exploit (thanks Marius)
  • Blocked guns going out of CT spawn so much with a big sign. (thanks Fnugz)

Engage

  • Fixed several visual issues
  • Removed boost spots
  • Updated Bot NAV (Thanks Ham)

Frostbite

  • Removed window glass from buildings to improve gameplay
  • Fixed exploit in Town
  • Fixed stuck spots
  • Fixed certain visual errors
  • Adjusted border clipping
  • Fixed floating exploding barrel/turret spawns
  • Adjusted prop fade distance in the bunker
  • Added drone clips to buildings at Tourist and Radio

Misc

  • Pings no longer highlight players. This eliminates any instances of being able to reveal a hidden enemy.
  • Fixed a bug which caused the incorrect footstep sounds to be played on some surfaces.
  • Fixed short-handed bonus being given in Guardian mode.
  • Fixed visual shuffle in map vote at end of match.
Six players to watch at IEM Katowice 2021

Published: 18/Feb/2021 3:52

by Andrew Amos
s1mple and Karrigan playing at IEM Katowice 2021
ESL / ELEAGUE

With IEM Katowice 2021 Play-In behind us, it’s now time to look forward to the main stage of one of the biggest events on the CSGO calendar. Who should you be keeping your eyes on? Here’s the six players you need to watch at IEM Katowice.

IEM Katowice 2021 has already served up some great games in the Play-In Stage. From Team Spirit’s surprising rise, to Complexity’s big stumble, some storylines have already written themselves.

However, there’s some players that’ll be keen to write their own into the history books. We’ve pinpointed six players you need to keep your eyes on at IEM Katowice 2021 as they look to push ⁠— or change ⁠— the narrative around themselves.

Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Vastyliev ⁠— Natus Vincere

NaVi winning at IEM Katowice.
ESL
S1mple will be looking for another trophy for his illustrious cabinet at IEM Katowice 2021.

He may not have received HLTV’s Best Player of 2020 Award, but s1mple has simply been the best recently. In the last three months, he’s posted an average rating of 1.37 (#1 globally) ⁠— a simply mind-boggling number, and one that shows how consistently stellar he is for Na’Vi.

No matter the event, you just hope s1mple makes the deep run. He’s an exciting player to watch, explosive with every gun in the game. While it’s not a Major, s1mple will be hoping to wrap up back-to-back IEM Katowice wins after his triumph last year, and he’s on the form to do just that.

Nabil ‘Nivera’ Benrlitom ⁠— Vitality

Without Dan ‘apEX’ Madesclaire in the squad, it’s time for Nivera to step up for Vitality. He’s been the sixth man ⁠— really becoming the first map-specific CS:GO sub for the French squad on Dust 2 and Inferno ⁠— but now he has to show he has all seven maps in his pool.

The 19-year-old could really prove himself to be the permanent fifth Vitality were missing out on. However, it has to be noted that apEX was Vitality’s IGL, and Nivera never subbed in for him; it was always Richard ‘shox’ Papillon. The team dynamic has been completely flipped, and whether Vitality will land on their feet remains to be seen.

Finn ‘karrigan’ Andersen ⁠— FaZe Clan

Karrigan giving a thumbs up to the Eleague crowd in Boston
ELeague
Karrigan is back on FaZe, baby.

Speaking of IGLs, FaZe has gotten their hands on a big one in Karrigan. The Dane has come full circle with the squad, and he looks ready to decimate. He will be slotting into a FaZe Clan that has been wildly inconsistent ⁠— going from winning IEM New York in October to a sea of red.

The team’s early 2021 results at BLAST with Russel ‘Twistzz’ Van Dulken inspired some hope. Karrigan’s arrival is only going to keep the hype train going. If he can work the same magic with FaZe as he did with mousesports in his last tenure, the squad has a real chance of winning IEM Katowice.

Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo ⁠— Liquid

Liquid are the only team on this list who are coming from the Play-In Stage, which is a funny thing to say given how dominant they’ve been across the last few years. Anyways, FalleN’s signing raised a lot of eyebrows in terms of how it’ll work, but things are looking good so far.

Liquid breezed through MIBR and OG to make it to the Main Stage, and with FalleN, the team has unlocked a new gear. Jake ‘Stewie2K’ Yip and Keith ‘NAF’ Markovic have been uncaged, and with one of the best IGLs in FalleN on their side, Liquid could be entering a renaissance period starting in Katowice.

Kenny ‘kennyS’ Schrub ⁠— G2 Esports

KennyS celebrating for G2 Esports.
ESL
Kenny has slowed down in the last six months.

G2 Esports have underperformed recently, and kennyS has been part of the problem. He’s had some good series ⁠— his recent ones against BIG (Blast Fall) and FURIA (Blast Global Finals) were reflective of the genius we know ⁠— but he’s been in a rough patch for months.

IEM Katowice is the launchpad for G2 Esports and kennyS. It’ll go one of two ways. The squad will rebound, silence the critics, and put up the performances they were 12 months ago. The other way is some players will be launched out of the roster if things go poorly. Hopefully for kennyS it’s the former, but he needs to show up.

Paytyn ‘Junior’ Johnson ⁠— FURIA

Junior playing CSGO for FURIA
FURIA
Junior is finally making his FURIA debut at IEM Katowice.

Is messing with a winning formula going to ruin FURIA’s 2021? Well, IEM Katowice will be the first real test. While Junior is one of NA’s hottest talents coming from Triumph, there’s a lot of questions around his FURIA debut.

The biggest issue that’ll arise is the team’s communication structure.

One English-speaking player is throwing a spanner in the Portuguese-speaking core, and growing pains are to be expected. Junior’s in-game skills likely won’t make up the difference in cohesion and chemistry for quite some time, and it could make for a nasty time at Katowice.