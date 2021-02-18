CSGO February 17 patch notes: Ping changes, Apollo update, more

Valve has released a new update for CS:GO on February 17, patching multiple maps including Anubis and Apollo, as well as changing the new ping and short-handed bonus systems.
Valve ended 2020 — and started 2021 — by implementing a number of features to improve the quality of life of players. Pings, bonuses for teams who have an AFK, and more have made the game somewhat better despite the controversial removal of bots.
However, these systems are slowly being stripped back. Valve has nerfed the ping system in the February 17 update, and also fixed a few bugs with the bonus system.
Pings no longer highlight enemies
The Ping system in CS:GO acts similarly to that in Valorant and Rainbow Six: Siege. However, it has one distinct advantage — it highlighted guns and enemies. Now, it won’t do the latter.
Valve has nerfed pings to no longer highlight enemies to “eliminate any instance of being able to reveal a hidden enemy.” People could spam pings through smokes and other utility to try and find enemies, and that’s not in the spirit of the game according to the developers.
This comes after an earlier change to pings, making them linger even if a weapon was picked up, rather than disappear immediately and give away intel.
Apollo, Anubis, Engage, and Frostbite exploits removed
A number of exploits on some of the game’s newer maps have also been removed as part of the February 17 update. Anubis has had a wallbang removed, Engage’s boost spots have been taken down, and a number of exploits on Apollo were also deleted.
Frostbite got a general clean-up, improving clipping and removing glass from buildings “to improve gameplay.”
A bug which saw the short-handed bonus being given out in unintended game modes, as well as an audio glitch with footsteps, have also been fixed.
You can find the full CS:GO February 17 patch notes below.
CSGO February 17 patch notes
Maps
Anubis
- Reskinned the signs and information boards
- Fixed the wallbang through the trim on the mid building between double door and the CT house
- Added some grenade clips to prevent weird grenade bouncing on A heaven
Apollo
- Multiple exploits, clipping faults and boosts etc. fix based on the feedback of Oliv1er and timure of the MapInk Discord
- Fixed spawn boost exploit (thanks Marius)
- Blocked guns going out of CT spawn so much with a big sign. (thanks Fnugz)
Engage
- Fixed several visual issues
- Removed boost spots
- Updated Bot NAV (Thanks Ham)
Frostbite
- Removed window glass from buildings to improve gameplay
- Fixed exploit in Town
- Fixed stuck spots
- Fixed certain visual errors
- Adjusted border clipping
- Fixed floating exploding barrel/turret spawns
- Adjusted prop fade distance in the bunker
- Added drone clips to buildings at Tourist and Radio
Misc
- Pings no longer highlight players. This eliminates any instances of being able to reveal a hidden enemy.
- Fixed a bug which caused the incorrect footstep sounds to be played on some surfaces.
- Fixed short-handed bonus being given in Guardian mode.
- Fixed visual shuffle in map vote at end of match.